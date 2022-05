The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Orange County declined sharply in Tuesday’s report on the local status of the pandemic. According to the county health care agency, over the four-day reporting period of May 20-23, 2,440 new cases were tallied, which is an average of 610 per day. That’s down from Friday’s average of 938 cases, but still higher than a week ago when the figure was 519 per day.

