ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

** SPOILERS ** Released WWE Star Debuts On AEW Rampage

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE NXT Superstar Big Damo (FKA Killian Dain) made his AEW Rampage debut this week in a match against Shawn Spears. According to fans at the arena, Big Damo received a strong reaction. He still lost to...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Stephanie McMahon Took Leave Of Absence From WWE Is Reportedly “A Private & Personal Matter”

New reports are echoing that there’s more to the story regarding Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence from WWE. As noted earlier this week, it was announced that Stephanie would be taking a break from the company but intends to eventually resume her duties as Chief Brand Officer. News that broke at the time of the announcement claimed that there was likely more to the story but anyone close to the situation was keeping tight-lipped about her decision.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Called Out By Other Wrestlers For Preaching Anti-Homosexuality

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) asked his Twitter followers to “rise up” against abortion and homosexuality on Monday. Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Teases Possible WWE Return For His 20th Anniversary

John Cena recently caught up with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple where he spoke about the fitness regime that he keeps at the moment. While he is no longer involved in wrestling full-time, that hasn’t changed his approach when it comes to working out and trying to stay as strong as possible.
WWE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Spears
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Explains “The Problem” Drew McIntyre Faces Trying To Reach The Top Of WWE

During an appearance with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE talent Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his current success as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Having held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, Roman Reigns has run through all challengers at the top of WWE, outside of Drew McIntyre.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Rampage#Wwe Nxt#Combat#Steel Cage#Ott#Big Damo
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Teases One Of His Rivals As Fourth Member Of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues teasing a new member of The Judgment Day stable. Ever since vowing that the group wasn’t finished recruiting people, Edge has taken to social media and teased who the possible 4th person may be. This time, Edge posted a photo of one of his current rivals — Finn Balor. It would be a shock to see Balor, who has recently aligned himself with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, betray his teammates and join The Judgment Day.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Took WWE Leave Of Absence

It’s been four days since Stephanie McMahon floored the wrestling world by announcing a leave of absence from her post as WWE Chief Brand Officer. Many questions remain regarding what led to her decision to take time away from her family’s company. While there is still no definitive answer, the picture has at least become clearer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Claims Becky Lynch Has No Friends In WWE

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) believes Becky Lynch doesn’t have “a good friendship with anyone” in WWE. Fanene claimed as such during an Instagram Stories Q&A session over the weekend. As seen in the screengrab below, Fanene was asked by one fan if she and Becky “are in a good friendship,” to which she retorted that The Man is most likely not on good terms with anyone.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo In Wake Of Sasha Banks & Naomi Suspensions

Dolph Ziggler has seemingly expressed his support for Naomi. Dolph Ziggler has joined the long list of both current and former WWE superstars to seemingly be Team Naomi and Sasha Banks following the indefinite suspensions. The former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion took to Twitter to share a photo of...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

News On The Statuses Of Sasha Banks And Naomi For WWE Raw

One week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE “Raw”, many questions remain. With WWE “Raw” nearing airtime this week, fans may be wondering what the duo’s status is for this evening. According to a new update from “Fightful“, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for the show tonight, and furthermore, it’s noted that “[there’s no] indication there’s an end on the horizon for this situation”.
WWE
Popculture

Gayle King Reveals Injury Update

CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King shared an update on her injured left foot. She will need to wear a boot for some time after her doctor diagnosed her with Achilles tendonitis. King, 67, was seen hobbled at a party in New York City on May 17, wearing one heeled shoe and one brightly-colored clog.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy