MJF Names WWE Developmental Successes

By Colby Faria
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMJF continues to add fuel to the fire to the speculation that he’s headed to WWE. AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman fired back at a Twitter user who claimed WWE never built any starts through their developmental system. “Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa...

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
Reason Stephanie McMahon Took Leave Of Absence From WWE Is Reportedly “A Private & Personal Matter”

New reports are echoing that there’s more to the story regarding Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence from WWE. As noted earlier this week, it was announced that Stephanie would be taking a break from the company but intends to eventually resume her duties as Chief Brand Officer. News that broke at the time of the announcement claimed that there was likely more to the story but anyone close to the situation was keeping tight-lipped about her decision.
Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
Released WWE Star Called Out By Other Wrestlers For Preaching Anti-Homosexuality

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) asked his Twitter followers to “rise up” against abortion and homosexuality on Monday. Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth.
Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
John Cena Teases Possible WWE Return For His 20th Anniversary

John Cena recently caught up with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple where he spoke about the fitness regime that he keeps at the moment. While he is no longer involved in wrestling full-time, that hasn’t changed his approach when it comes to working out and trying to stay as strong as possible.
Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo In Wake Of Sasha Banks & Naomi Suspensions

Dolph Ziggler has seemingly expressed his support for Naomi. Dolph Ziggler has joined the long list of both current and former WWE superstars to seemingly be Team Naomi and Sasha Banks following the indefinite suspensions. The former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion took to Twitter to share a photo of...
The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Took WWE Leave Of Absence

It’s been four days since Stephanie McMahon floored the wrestling world by announcing a leave of absence from her post as WWE Chief Brand Officer. Many questions remain regarding what led to her decision to take time away from her family’s company. While there is still no definitive answer, the picture has at least become clearer.
Released WWE Star Claims Becky Lynch Has No Friends In WWE

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) believes Becky Lynch doesn’t have “a good friendship with anyone” in WWE. Fanene claimed as such during an Instagram Stories Q&A session over the weekend. As seen in the screengrab below, Fanene was asked by one fan if she and Becky “are in a good friendship,” to which she retorted that The Man is most likely not on good terms with anyone.
Edge Teases One Of His Rivals As Fourth Member Of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues teasing a new member of The Judgment Day stable. Ever since vowing that the group wasn’t finished recruiting people, Edge has taken to social media and teased who the possible 4th person may be. This time, Edge posted a photo of one of his current rivals — Finn Balor. It would be a shock to see Balor, who has recently aligned himself with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, betray his teammates and join The Judgment Day.
Paul Heyman Explains “The Problem” Drew McIntyre Faces Trying To Reach The Top Of WWE

During an appearance with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE talent Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his current success as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Having held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, Roman Reigns has run through all challengers at the top of WWE, outside of Drew McIntyre.
Backstage News On The Usos’ WWE Tag Team Title Unification

The Usos may have become the Unified Tag Team Champions on “WWE SmackDown” last week, but it was a near thing. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the call to actually have a title change happen was made late. WWE had been promoting RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. the Usos since the previous episode of “SmackDown,” but the only thing set in stone was the post-match beatdown from the Bloodline. In terms of who was actually going to walk away with both sets of titles, WWE apparently went back and forth on it, with Vince McMahon himself making the final call. The WWE Chairman felt that because the match had been so heavily promoted, it made sense to commit to a winner.
News On The Statuses Of Sasha Banks And Naomi For WWE Raw

One week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE “Raw”, many questions remain. With WWE “Raw” nearing airtime this week, fans may be wondering what the duo’s status is for this evening. According to a new update from “Fightful“, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for the show tonight, and furthermore, it’s noted that “[there’s no] indication there’s an end on the horizon for this situation”.
Matt Hardy Names Wrestling Promotions Where He And Jeff Want To Win Tag Titles

On the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, Jeff and Matt Hardy joined as special guests to discuss their time in WWE, as well as their current run in AEW. The host of the podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr., questioned the brothers...
Kris Statlander Explains Why Her Alien Gimmick Was Dropped In AEW

AEW fans may have noticed that Kris Statlander has gone through a change in the last few months, going from an alien from the Andromeda Galaxy to a more serious character she describes as “more than a woman.” In an interview with Steel Chair Magazine, Statlander revealed the change was by design.
Jim Ross Reacts To News That Ric Flair Will Return For Final Match

At this year’s Starrcast in Nashville on July 31, Ric Flair is set to return to in-ring action as a part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” that night. According to Starrcast’s official website, the match will take place from the Nashville Fairgrounds and Flair will “don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years” in wrestling.
NASHVILLE, TN
Roman Reigns Confirms He’s Done With WWE Live Events

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might have worked his last-ever WWE live event match at last night’s Sunday Stunner live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event, “The Tribal Chief” gave his customary post-event speech thanking fans in attendance. Reigns ended the speech by stating that he might be done with WWE live events.
WINC Podcast (5/23): WWE Raw Review, Sasha Banks & Naomi, Future Of RK-Bro

Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Right now, it’s time to reclaim your health and arm your immune system with convenient, daily nutrition! It’s just one scoop in a cup of water every day. That’s it! No need for a million different pills and supplements to look out for your health. To make it easy, Athletic Greens going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit athleticgreens.com/INC. Again, that is athleticgreens.com/INC to take ownership over your health and pick up the ultimate daily nutritional insurance!
Chris Jericho Shares Video Of His Niece Getting Bullied At School

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter Sunday night to share a video clip of his niece getting bullied by kids at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico, FL. Jericho informed that his niece had “been incessantly bullied for months” and that the school had taken no action despite repeated pleas from his family. The video he shared was from a few days ago.
VALRICO, FL
WWE Hall Of Famer Confirmed As Next Guest On Broken Skull Sessions

A WWE Hall of Famer has been confirmed as the next special guest on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The Texas Rattlesnake’s sit-down interviews have become a huge hit with fans all around the world. The likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Sasha Banks and AEW’s Chris Jericho have all appeared in the past to discuss their careers and answer hard-hitting questions from Austin.
