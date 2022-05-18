ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden, Tobias Harris praise Joel Embiid for big season

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPT0j_0fj33Pmw00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the offseason, now is the time to begin looking back at the season.

One player who deserves a ton of credit is Joel Embiid, who delivered one historic season. He led the league in scoring (30.6 points per game), becoming the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. He was the first big man to average 30 for a season since Moses Malone in 1982.

He stepped up as a leader, ensuring the Sixers did not crumble during the Ben Simmons saga and, during the playoffs, he battle through an orbital fracture, a concussion and a torn ligament in his right thumb to be on the floor.

“He’ll do whatever it takes to win,” said James Harden. “With his injury, he just continues to fight, continues to be there for his team even though he’s not 100%. Credit to him for being out there. His presence alone is a game-changer.”

Embiid did not win MVP for his work in the 2021-22 season, but he earned the respect of his peers. And he was there every single night to be sure that Philadelphia was in a position to win.

“I think just seeing Joel’s growth year after year, especially this year, the campaign he put up just in terms of being the MVP, the dominance of him night in and night out was huge,” Tobias Harris added. “Throughout the playoffs, just for him to come out and allow himself to go out there and dominate and allow me to be that voice for the team in different times, that’s kinda how we do have that partnership throughout the game.”

Harris was free to get on Embiid a bit when the time called for it, so the Sixers could get the most out of the big fella on a nightly basis.

“I could get on Joel and help him pick up his energy sometimes to help this group,” Harris explained. “I feed off his energy on the offensive end as well. How he goes, the team goes as well. I wanna say that his whole campaign this year was incredible the way he came out and played and really just gave a dominant effort on a night to night basis.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny James Jr. Defended Online After Prom Pics Stir Up Controversy

Bronny James Jr. was a Junior in high school this past year. He currently attends Sierra Canyon which is one of the premier high schools in all of California. Bronny is a star at the school and after next year, he is expected to go to college where he will have a very good chance of making it to the NBA where he will play alongside his father, or at least that's what LeBron has led us to believe.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Said He Never Saw Anyone Like Michael Jordan: “There’s This Dude At North Carolina, He’s A Little Taller Than Me, He Can Outrun Everybody, He Can Out-Jump Everybody. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It.”

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley entered the NBA together in 1984, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class that also included Hakeem Olajuwon. Both players went on to establish themselves as superstars in the NBA. Barkley and Jordan became friends during their time in the NBA and even...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Moses Malone
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd’s stern Mavs reminder to Warriors after Game 1 blowout

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost Game 1 of their series with the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Jason Kidd is not one bit bothered. In what could be said as an encouraging message for the Mavs and some sort of warning for the Warriors, Kidd reminded everyone how they are a team that knows how to bounce back. Sure, they lost by 25 points to the Warriors, but it’s not the first time they have been blown out and managed to win the next game:
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA

LeBron James said he’ll play his last season with his son Bronny – wherever that is. That was in February, when LeBron was passive-aggressively putting pressure on the Lakers from every direction. He also openly discussed returning to the Cavaliers. LeBron since dialed down the tension, saying he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
12up

Doc Rivers to the Lakers rumors now on the table

With the NBA offseason almost here, several different rumors are starting to swirl. Free agency will be wild, but is there a chance that we could see some coaching changes too?. Per a report, there's word that the LA Lakers are interested in 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. Could this...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy