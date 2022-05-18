ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Devin Lloyd might have to hide his 1st NFL jersey from his mom

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdDm4_0fj2wfXP00

It’s a dream come true for every NFL player to finally see their name on the back of a pro team’s jersey, and that moment came earlier this week for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Lloyd got his first look at the No. 33 game jersey he’ll be sporting for home games this fall, and knew immediately that if he wanted to hang onto it, he’d need to hide it from his mom.

Check out the video above to see Lloyd’s reaction, and why he might need more than one to take back home.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Al Michaels to call NFL playoff game for NBC

You can check out any time but you can never leave as the song goes by the The Eagles and for Al Michaels it seems. The venerable voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC, who left the network to call Amazon Prime Thursday Night games with Kirk Herbstreit, will give it one more go … at least.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Eagles' QB Carson Strong

The NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere provided a first look at a Philadelphia Eagles rookie getting his first taste of life off of the field. Philadelphia had five players selected in April’s NFL draft, but big named stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean stayed home, while undrafted free agent Carson Strong represented the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Jaguars#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens cut undrafted rookie S Chris Moore

The Baltimore Ravens improved their roster in April with one of the better drafts in recent memory. The team also grabbed a plethora of undrafted players who they hope can contribute on the field in a big way. Baltimore has had plenty of success finding undrafted talents, and there’s potential for many in this years’ class to turn out as great players.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators among 5-star defensive lineman's top 4 schools

It’s nearly impossible to pull top-ranked players that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban covets out of Alabama. However, the Gators and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer are trying to snag five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Saban. Woods told Gators Online that Florida is one of his top four schools along with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Clemson. Woods is ranked as the 27th overall prospect and the third-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News and Notes: Cowboys swing-tackle shuffle, Gifford's time to shine, fans named among worst in sports

They say the backup quarterback is the most popular guy on any team. But in Dallas, the backup offensive tackle is always right at the top of everybody’s mind, too. With the injuries that have beset the Cowboys line in recent years, the club will look carefully at who fills the all-important swing role in 2022. Thankfully, they have several options.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy