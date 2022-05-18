Bengals sign 1st-round pick Dax Hill

Another first-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft has officially signed his first pro contract.

Defensive back Dax Hill, the No. 31 overall pick in this year’s draft, inked his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Wednesday.

As with all first-round picks, Hill’s is a four-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, with a fifth-year team option.

A dynamic playmaker for the Wolverines at the college level, Hill brings a stellar blend of athleticism, versatility and instincts to the defending AFC champs’ secondary.