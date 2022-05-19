ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Some Williamsville students received videos of Tops Shooting

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall says Amherst Police are investigating instances of students within the district being sent videos of the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

In a message to parents and staff, Dr. Brown-Hall said police were looking into text messages that were sent — apparently at random — to phone numbers around the region. He said the messages appear to have been spammed out from numbers in other states and other countries.

The district's message to parents warns them not to open texts from numbers they do not know, saying, quote: "No one should have to relive or be re-traumatized from the images of terror that unfolded last Saturday."

The district has administrators, counselors and mental health support staff available for any student or staff member who needs someone to talk to if they are struggling with their mental health or have any questions.

Comments / 7

Eddie Siwy
5d ago

Well I'm white and it's completely deplorable! Anybody who likes that is sick! But don't be surprised if it's being used to push agendas but I would never take part in any of it! God bless all the victims to this horrendous crime!

Reply
2
Shaynita Reid
5d ago

most of them people that got kill we really good people always put a smile on our face.. That the crazy part they was happy people

Reply(1)
2
