ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring’s map has been secretly changing without anyone noticing

By Callum Bains
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elden Ring’s in-game map has been gradually evolving since the action RPG launched earlier this year, as Bandai Namco inconspicuously edited the game without players noticing. The changes to Elden Ring’s map have been documented by YouTuber and FromSoftware aficionado Illusory Wall (thanks, VG247). In a recent video,...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Changing Very Controversial Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few installments -- Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, etc. -- one of the biggest talking points in the COD community is skill-based matchmaking, more commonly known as SBMM. Skill-based matchmaking has always been a thing in ranked modes. The problem for many COD fans is that it's now also in casual modes. This means no matter if you're playing competitive or more casually, you're being placed with people of similar skill. Over the last few installments, the effectiveness of this type of matchmaking has increased dramatically, which is why so many are now noticing it, and this is why it's been a big talking point the last few years not just in the Call of Duty community, but across the whole industry. As you would expect, it's not going anywhere with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but changes are being made to it for this year's installment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Feast your eyes on the first complete PS Plus games library

The revamped PS Plus subscription service has begun rolling out across Asia, giving us a look at its complete catalog of games. While Sony had previously released a partial selection of the new PS Plus library, the full list can now be seen on the official PlayStation website when viewing it in an Asian region. It gives a complete breakdown of every game included on the platform for Asian countries.
TENNIS
GamesRadar

Elden Ring is nowhere near the most-played game of 2022

It looks like Elden Ring is nowhere near the most-played game of this year. Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm when it launched back in February. Even those with no interest in the Souls series couldn't help but be intrigued by The Lands Between. Its vast popularity has led to Elden Ring swiftly becoming From Software's best-selling game ever, with 13.4 million sales in little over a month. As such, you might expect Elden Ring to be among the ten most-played titles of the year. But if you do, then you'd be wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Video Game#Bandai Namco
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Reveals What It Will Be Like Watching Prequel House of the Dragon: "It Seems Very Familiar"

There are some big shows to look forward to this year, including Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as well as HBO Max's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Both shows take place long before the stories fans are familiar with, and they are getting some reactions from the actors who starred in the previous projects. The latest actor to comment on House of the Dragon is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who played Jaimie Lannister on Game of Thrones. While speaking with PEOPLE during the Cannes Film Festival, the actor admitted it might be odd for him to watch the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Is there actually any point in a 500Hz gaming monitor?

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor was unveiled during Nvidia's keynote at Computex 2022, claimed to be the fastest display on the market. The product is a collaborative effort between the two companies, having historically also paired up to provide the ROG Swift 360Hz which was the previous 'world's fastest' gaming monitor back in 2020.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

The best Xbox One games of all time

The best Xbox One games are the titles that are absolute must-plays for anyone rocking either Microsoft's last console or an Xbox Series X - or indeed a PC for that matter. Microsoft's investment in creating an ecosystem for gaming across multiple platforms means that these titles live on beyond an individual console.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
SVG

Rockstar Leak Has GTA Fans Seeing Red

Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. The series' most recent entry, "Grand theft Auto 5," was its biggest title yet, breaking records across the board and becoming one of the top-selling games of all time (per USA Today). Naturally, fans were eager to see what Rockstar had in store for players with "Grand Theft Auto 6." Cut to nine years later, and there's still no release date for "GTA 6." Aside from a small footnote in a recent Rockstar blog post confirming the company is working on the title, there is very little known about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Surface Duo 3 could ditch dual-screen design for a single foldable display

Microsoft could be working on a Surface Duo 3 that consists of a single foldable screen, if a new patent turns out to be realized down the line. As you’re doubtless aware, the current Surface Duo 2 (pictured above) uses a pair of screens (5.6-inch AMOLED displays) which fold, but the patent is for technology that would allow for a single screen that folds in the middle (around a 360-degree hinge).
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS Plus classic games sound much better than we thought

You've likely seen that Sony is expanding PS Plus next month, merging the existing service with PS Now. You'll now be able to subscribe to three separate tiers and the highest option, PS Plus Premium, includes PS1, PS2, and PSP re-releases. Now, it's been confirmed that these games will support additional display options.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Windows 11 takes a big step forward with full release of Windows Subsystem for Linux app

Windows 11 users can now grab the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) app directly from the Microsoft Store, the software giant announced at Build 2022. For the uninitiated, WSL is a compatibility layer that allows Windows 11 to run Linux and its related apps as if they were native software (with a bit of performance overhead, as you might imagine – but impressively very little headwind).
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Wolverine Has a New Narrative Director

Marvel's Wolverine has gained a new narrative director in the form of Walt Williams. Insomniac Games has quickly built up a reputation for its as some of the best storytellers in gaming. The team really showed its potential with games like Resistance, but found major critical and commercial acclaim with its Spider-Man games. Although Insomniac is deep into development on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac also confirmed that it is working on Marvel's Wolverine. This will be the first AAA Wolverine game since Activision's beloved X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so the bar has been set for the character.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy