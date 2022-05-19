Salute to our Veterans: Staff Sergeant Walter Lee Easter Sr.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An attorney for a Prichard Police officer charged with domestic violence is accusing the alleged victim of violating a court-issued no-contact order and is asking a judge to find her in criminal contempt. Police arrested Markell Carter in back-to-back incidents in March and April involving the same ex-girlfriend. Carter's attorney argues she should be held accountable for her actions. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office says the attorney is going past the point of vigorously defending a client.

