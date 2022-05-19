Salute to our Veterans: Staff Sergeant Walter Lee Easter Sr.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Alabama. Two years ago, veterans accounted for 19% of suicides that year, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. It’s an issue that officials say can be prevented, that's why a town hall was...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The results from the Mobile County Sheriff race in the Alabama Primary will give the county its first new sheriff in 16 years. Paul Burch's supporters gathered inside the Fort Whiting Armory on Broad Street Tuesday with signs, balloons, and live music. Burch -- A...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends have identified the woman who was shot and killed at Pensacola Fitness Tuesday morning as 48-year-old Carla Williams. Loved ones told Channel 3 Williams was an Associate Math Professor and former basketball star at Pensacola State College. Pensacola Police says Williams was targeted during...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Keith Blackwood is the winner in the heated Republican race for Mobile County District Attorney. There was Election Day drama as Blackwood accused opposition of sending out an unauthorized robocall. Blackwood called it voter fraud. Secretary of State John Merrill says his office will investigate and work appropriate law enforcement agencies.
This event will be held on June 4th from 2-6pm at Mobile's newest hot spot, The Insider. The venue is top notch with 5 different food vendors to choose from, even an arcade for the kids! There will be live music, a full bar and yard games. It's sure to be an enjoyable, family-friendly afternoon!
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The heartbroken parents of missing swimmer Tyreke Walker are speaking out as the search for the 14-year-old continues in Orange Beach. Tyreke was last seen struggling in rough surf off the coast of Orange Beach on Saturday. "We will stay here until he comes...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The man wanted in the murder of a woman at Pensacola Fitness was arrested in Escambia County Tuesday night. Kennon Farrow, 39, was arrested without incident on Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Pensacola Police made the announcement around 9 p.m. Farrow was wanted for the domestic...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — ALEA reports a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Houston, Texas, woman. 51-year-old Judith M. Rohacs was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
As of Monday, May, 23, Infirmary Health has reopened its Mothers' Milk Bank of Alabama (MMBAL) Donation Depot location on the campus of Mobile Infirmary. As a depot location, donors that have been approved by MMBAL can conveniently drop off their supply at Women’s Health Alliance of Mobile. The depot will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vessel boating crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, caused a search which led to the rescue of a Fairhope man. 53-year-old Olmstead was operating a Ranger Bay Center Console which was found grounded and unoccupied in Portersville Bay near Bayou La Bare.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is looking for the person who walked inside a Pensacola gym early Tuesday and opened fire, killing a woman. Police tell Channel 3 39-year-old Kenneth Farrow walked into Pensacola Fitness on 9th Avenue near Creighton Road just before 4:30 a.m. and opened fire. He fired...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile District Attorney candidate Keith Blackwood is calling on the Secretary of State and Attorney General to investigate robo calls he says are purporting to be from his campaign. Early this morning many of you woke up to an automated phone call (robo call) impersonating...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson is seeking to transfer $16.3 million from the City of Mobile’s general fund budget surplus to fund multiple local infrastructure, recreation and public safety projects. On Tuesday, May 24, the Mobile City Council will consider a pair of resolutions that would...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An attorney for a Prichard Police officer charged with domestic violence is accusing the alleged victim of violating a court-issued no-contact order and is asking a judge to find her in criminal contempt. Police arrested Markell Carter in back-to-back incidents in March and April involving the same ex-girlfriend. Carter's attorney argues she should be held accountable for her actions. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office says the attorney is going past the point of vigorously defending a client.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 10 years after her disappearance, billboard seeks clues to the whereabouts of missing teen mom Brittney Wood. Drivers on Rangeline Road were the first to see it... an insurance billboard being replaced by a plea connected to one of Mobile's biggest mysteries. Where is Brittney...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A man is behind bars Tuesday accused of murdering his own father. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2600 of Demetropolis Road. Police say 24-year-old Cody White shot his father multiple times. The victim,61-year old Hugh White the...
