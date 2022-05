AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a COVID-19 uptick heading into Memorial Day weekend. New cases are increasing and COVID experts say a bump in hospitalizations is likely to follow. The BA.2.12.1 subvariant appears to be more contagious but not as deadly as previous strains. It’s expected to overtake the BA.2 subvariant and become the dominant strain in Texas very soon.

