Matt Hardy says that there were plans for him to be paired with Bray Wyatt again that could have included the WWE debut of Willow The Wisp. Bray Wyatt was one of WWE’s top superstars for the eight years that he was on the main roster. During his time, Bray Wyatt was paired with Matt Hardy in 2018 and they were WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. eventually, Bray Wyatt would go away and come back as The Fiend. That character was a major portion of the pandemic era of WWE and even briefly held the WWE Universal Championship, before losing it to Roman Reigns seven days after capturing it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO