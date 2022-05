Terry Gail Sprucebank, 58, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. Terry was a very lovable soul, anyone who met her instantly fell in love with her. She was known for having a big heart, she would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She had many interesting hobbies. She was a veracious reader, loved puzzles, knitted, and hand made jewelry. Terry also took great pride and care of her multiple fish tanks. In her spare time you would find her enjoying the lake and fishing. However, her greatest pride and joy was her kids and grandchildren whom she loved more than anything in this world.

