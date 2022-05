ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were charged after deputies say they were found with drugs and other items at a construction site. Stephanie Renee Broyles, 29, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor assault in Gaston County. Kenneth Dwayne Woodward Jr., 36, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting an officer and four counts of failure to appear in court in Iredell and Rowan counties.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO