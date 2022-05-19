ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ohtani's fastball velo returns in a big way

MLB
 6 days ago

ARLINGTON -- Shohei Ohtani brought his best stuff to the mound on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the Angels lost 6-5 to the Rangers in 10 innings at Globe Life Field. During his last start on May 11 against the Rays, Ohtani’s fastball topped out at just 93.3 mph in...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Garver continues to find his stride in DH spot

HOUSTON -- When the Rangers activated catcher Mitch Garver off the 10-day injured list ahead of the series opener against the Astros, they knew they were only getting him on one side of the field. That only amplified the production needed from the former Silver Slugger Award-winning catcher. In Sunday...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Urquidy (10 K's) extends Astros' streak of stellar pitching

HOUSTON -- The Astros are a team loaded with talent. There are few weaknesses, and starting pitching is certainly not one of them. On Sunday afternoon, José Urquidy became the latest Astros starter to deliver a strong performance. The right-hander allowed only one run on six hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-2 victory to seal the Lone Star Series win at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Thor 'on a mission' in outstanding start vs. Rangers

ANAHEIM -- After turning in the shortest start of his seven-year career last week in Texas, Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard made sure it wouldn't happen again when facing the Rangers for a second straight start on Tuesday night. Syndergaard bounced back in a big way, throwing eight impressive innings to...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Irvin in familiar setting in return from IL

ANAHEIM -- Not many visiting pitchers are as familiar with the Angel Stadium mound as Cole Irvin is. The Anaheim native, who worked on the grounds crew while in high school, returned from the injured list Sunday afternoon to start against the Angels. The 28-year-old noted that it was good to be on any Major League mound again after his injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Sandoval dominates A's, gets lift from Ohtani, Trout HRs

ANAHEIM -- There have been a few starts this year in which lefty Patrick Sandoval didn’t have his best stuff, but was still able to grind out quality innings. On Sunday afternoon, Sandoval had it all working against the A's, dominating with 7 1/3 strong innings in a 4-1 win to give the Angels the series victory at Angel Stadium. Sandoval gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven, improving to 3-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts. His ERA ranks seventh among pitchers with at least 40 innings this season, behind only Justin Verlander (1.22), Michael Kopech (1.29), Pablo López (1.57), Alek Manoah (1.62), Martín Pérez (1.64) and Miles Mikolas (1.68).
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

These all-time hitters have taken the mound before

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina: two Cardinals icons, two potential future Hall of Famers and two … pitchers?. They are now. St. Louis has sent both Pujols and Molina to the mound this season to make their Major League pitching debuts. And the two of them are far from the first great position players to get a shot at pitching during their careers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Misplay brings weekend to a sloppy finish

BALTIMORE -- The Rougned Odor dribbler that finally sank the Rays on Sunday didn’t go down as an error, despite skipping under Ji-Man Choi’s glove to send Tampa Bay to its soggy, sloppy 7-6 walk-off loss to the Orioles. But it was a somewhat fitting end to a difficult weekend that saw the Rays weather injuries to three more key players, endure two late-inning meltdowns and, on Sunday, watch a four-run lead evaporate for the first time this season amid defensive lapses.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Judge widens MLB HR lead with two blasts

NEW YORK -- The cool-down period after a tough defeat is not usually the time to celebrate what went right in the previous nine innings, though in boiling down a loss that he described as “peculiar,” Gerrit Cole couldn’t help but crack a broad grin when describing Aaron Judge’s recent power surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Efficient Trivino would be a boost for A's

SEATTLE -- Regardless of the pleasantly surprising newcomers that have emerged within the A’s relief corps, manager Mark Kotsay knows his bullpen can’t be at full strength until Lou Trivino is at his best again. Getting Trivino right is an objective for Kotsay. That’s why when A.J. Puk...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

What a finish! Phils force extras, walk off on error

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a 15-second delay on the TVs in the Phillies’ clubhouse, so everybody inside knew something special happened in the bottom of the 10th in Sunday’s 4-3 walk-off victory over the Dodgers. • Box score. They just didn’t know exactly what. “I’m judging my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Giants not far off 2021 pace despite adversity

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were an inning into their fourth straight loss Sunday afternoon when they announced that Brandon Belt landed on the 10-day injured list with right-knee inflammation -- a fitting development as they reached the virtual quarter point of the season with a 10-1 loss and three-game sweep at the hands of the Padres.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Nats find spark at plate after switching up batting order

MILWAUKEE -- Manager Dave Martinez’s goal Sunday was to extend the lineup for a team that has been searching for offense. The end result was a dominating 8-2 victory over the NL Central-leading Brewers at American Family Field. “For me, it’s about the guys coming out today and just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Best day ever? When Shawn Green went wild

History was made 20 years ago today, on May 23, 2002, a Thursday afternoon getaway day at Miller Park. When the dust settled from a 16-3 Dodgers blowout of the Brewers, right fielder Shawn Green had produced a box score line for the ages: 6-for-6 with a modern record-tying six runs scored, a record-tying four homers, a record-tying five extra-base hits, seven RBIs and a record-setting 19 total bases.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Game slips away from Brewers after Peralta exits

MILWAUKEE -- Since stepping into a Major League clubhouse for the first time a little more than four years ago, rarely has Freddy Peralta not had a smile across his face. That smile was absent Sunday when the young right-hander turned from his locker to talk to reporters following an 8-2 loss to the Nationals at American Family Field in which Peralta was pulled in the fourth inning because of shoulder tightness that is expected to send him to the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

This Cubs duo 1st since Banks/Hickman to achieve HR feat

CHICAGO -- Schwisdom. That was on the shirt Patrick Wisdom wore after the Cubs' 5-4 victory over the D-backs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field. And it couldn’t have been more fitting. The Cubs were on the cusp of dropping their fifth straight game, which would have tied their...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

TA lets bat do the talking, silences Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- The boos rained down on Tim Anderson each of the five times he stepped into the batter’s box Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. After Saturday’s benches-clearing incident between the White Sox and the Yankees, which was sparked by Josh Donaldson twice referring to Anderson as “Jackie” on the field, Anderson made it clear that he took offense to what he characterized as a “disrespectful” exchange. Instead of adding more fuel to the fire during Sunday’s doubleheader, both teams handled the situation on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Built for 9: Alcantara's strength on display in latest complete game

MIAMI -- Former Cy Young Award winner and two-time ERA title champion Zack Greinke, the owner of 17 complete games, was once asked by manager Don Mattingly, when both were with the Dodgers, how he felt in between innings. I feel all right, but I’m better than anybody you’ve got...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Yadi follows Pujols’ lead, takes the mound

PITTSBURGH -- The owner of 152 shutouts as a catcher throughout his 19-year MLB career with the Cardinals, Yadier Molina found himself in the position of trying to preserve one as a first-time pitcher in a driving rainstorm on Sunday. When he failed to do so by giving up four...
MLB
MLB

Bieber hopes 10 K's mean return to form

CLEVELAND -- At a certain point in Sunday afternoon’s 4-2 loss to the Tigers, ﻿Shane Bieber﻿ was sick of falling behind in the count. “Enough's enough,” he recalled telling catcher Austin Hedges. “No matter what the philosophy is or the action of the pitch, I need to get ahead of hitters and put us in a better situation to succeed.”
MLB
MLB

Here’s the All-MLB team … thus far

We have reached the quarter point of the 2022 season. Isn’t that wild? It feels like we just got started, and here we are, 25 percent through. There have been some surprising teams -- remember when everyone, including me, was skeptical of the Yankees’ offseason? -- and some pretty surprising disappointments (sorry Tigers, Mariners and Braves). And we know a lot less than we think we do. Last year around this time, the Padres were in first in the NL West, and the Cubs were making a charge in the NL Central. It’s all just a fixed point in time.
MLB

