La Crosse Police Department honors officers at 23rd annual awards ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The community is honoring National Police Week, and members of La Crosse’s police force got some special honors.

The La Crosse Police Department Awards Recognition Ceremony recognize tangible and public exemplary performances by the officers.

“Policing is challenging and it’s been even more challenging over the past two years,” said Chief Shawn Kudron. “Tonight we just get to take a chance to take some time and recognize our officers for the good work that they come in and do day in and day out.”

This was the department’s 23rd annual ceremony.

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

Fort McCoy cuts ribbon on first modern four-story barracks

Summer boat safety: La Crosse police train on river

La Crosse pediatrician cites worsening adolescent anxiety and depression rates

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.