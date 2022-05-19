ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Police Department honors officers at 23rd annual awards ceremony

By Jordan Fremstad
 6 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The community is honoring National Police Week, and members of La Crosse’s police force got some special honors.

The La Crosse Police Department Awards Recognition Ceremony recognize tangible and public exemplary performances by the officers.

“Policing is challenging and it’s been even more challenging over the past two years,” said Chief Shawn Kudron. “Tonight we just get to take a chance to take some time and recognize our officers for the good work that they come in and do day in and day out.”

This was the department’s 23rd annual ceremony.

EF0 tornado destroys shed and camper, upends farm equipment in Monroe County

A short lived EF0 tornado caused damage to two properties southeast of Sparta Thursday. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the tornado struck properties on Javelin Road in the Town of Wells. The EF0 with wind speeds up to 85 MPH destroyed a shed and launched a camper 100 feet through the air into a tree. Several pieces of farm equipment were flipped over and thrown into the field.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Man charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A man, with no known address, is charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park. Matthew Hernandez is being held in the La Crosse County jail on a $50,000 cash bond. The 41-year-old is charged with five counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of disorderly conduct as a repeater, one count of battery, and one count of intimidating a victim.
LA CROSSE, WI
