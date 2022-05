RIPLEY — Hazel Karen Tolley, 75, of Sandyville passed away May 18, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV following a long illness. She was born July 13, 1946 in Sandyville, daughter of the late Carl and Mildred Lupardus Grady. Hazel was a kind and caring lady who would help anyone in need. She was a graduate of Parkersburg Community College and worked as a bookkeeper for the NAPA Store in Ripley. Hazel was very active in the Joe’s Run Community where she was a 4-H Leader for the Joe’s Run Crusaders and she received the All-Star Award given to volunteers, a member of the Pioneer Homemakers Club and was always ready to take the lead in organizing community events. She was a former secretary for the Joe’s Run Church and attended the Mt. Hope Church.

