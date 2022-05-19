ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Oahu man loses $11K to cryptocurrency con artist

By 'A'ali'i Dukelow
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will, a 73-year-old Makiki resident who wished to keep his name private, is now left unsure of how he will pay his rent or buy food after being conned out of $11,000. Will received a phone call about three weeks ago from a man claiming his...

KITV.com

HPD warns of 'puppy scam' happening on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is warning the public about a “puppy scam” that has been making the rounds. According to CrimeStoppers, the scammers are targeting people online on Facebook Marketplace or on Craigslist. The “seller” requests a deposit for the puppy in order to hold it for the buyer. After receiving the money, the scammer then ends all communication.
KITV.com

Many non-profits are accepting crypto currency donations

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many non-profits are accepting crypto currency donations. The IRS offers the same benefits to crypto currency donors and regular donors. Expert Ryan Ozawa say these type of donations to charities are immediately converted to dollars allowing donors to get tax benefits. “Crypto currency introduces a brand new...
KITV.com

Shortage of life-saving imaging dye impacting medical procedures in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hospitals and imaging centers across Hawaii are being forced to ration vital medical scans and procedures. This comes after a General Electric plant in Shanghai, which produces a widely-used contrast dye, was put on lockdown. The dye is used for a variety of purposes, many of them with lifesaving implications.
KITV.com

Retired adjutant general Joe Logan named as Honolulu's next police chief

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Commission named Joe Logan as the person to lead the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Logan vowed to improve transparency and media relations and started by holding a press conference on Monday afternoon. "I am in awe," said Logan standing in front of HPD's headquarters...
KITV.com

Oahu's Summer Fun Program instituting indoor mask mandate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s Summer Fun keiki day camp will institute an indoor masking requirement as a new surge of COVID-19 cases is hitting Hawaii. Children participating in the program will be required to wear a mask while indoors or when inside vehicles, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Office announced. Masks will not be required outdoors.
KITV.com

UPDATE: Family tells us Nicole Fonda was found safe

KAAAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Nicole Fonda has been missing for a week. She was last seen leaving her father's home in Kaaawa last Friday morning. Video shows her being picked up by a man the family does not recognize. Law enforcement officials identify the man as Nathaniel Hart, who may...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a missing Windward Oahu woman said she has been found. Natalie Fonda, the woman’s twin sister, said her family received a call from police Saturday morning that Nicole McGillan “has been located and unharmed.”. “We believe she is not in a good...
KITV.com

Convenient Ways to Get Care with Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

The healthcare landscape is changing, and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers convenient ways to get care right at your fingertips. Dr. Errol Buntuyan from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii explained, “24/7 virtual care is care that’s accessible to our members when you get on KP.org, or if you use the app...it goes anywhere from emailing the doctor for an e-visit, to direct visit, or telephone visit with a virtual provider.” The convenience of the 24/7 virtual care is that anyone can use it at any time, as long as you have the app and internet access. “We’ve seen a whole bunch of different concerns...we’ve got mothers that maybe have a crying baby, or are just concerned and want to not really quite go to the ER because it's not an emergency, but have a question.”
KITV.com

Jury trial for 3 ex-Honolulu officials in chief payout case

HONOLULU (AP) — Three indicted former Honolulu officials will be tried by a jury on allegations they conspired to hide the source of public funds used to get a police chief to retire during a corruption investigation. Attorneys for the three requested a trial before a judge, but prosecutors...
KITV.com

Former OHA Board Chair Colette Machado passes away

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced Moday the passing of former Board Chair Colette Machado. OHA says that Machado served the Molokai and Lanai communities for 24 years as a dedicated and committed trustee. In a statement from OHA's Board Chair Carmen "Hulu" Lindsey:. "She was...
