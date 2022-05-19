Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for pinning two police officers with his car

A Pritchett man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to pinning two police officers with his car, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On May 19, 2021, officers with the Frisco Police Department pulled over Russ Ashley, 45, to investigate a possible driving under the influence (DUI) due to his driving behavior.

When Ashley pulled over, officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, but he refused, according to district attorney's office.

One officer opened Ashley's car door to arrest him. At that time, Ashley reversed his car, pinning two officers against their patrol vehicle, which was parked behind Ashley, the district attorney's office said. Ashley's driver's side door bent forward as a result of this.

According to the district attorney's office, Ashley then shifted the car into drive and drove 80 miles per hour down Main Street, which is a 20 mile per hour zone. He came to a stop at the 10 Mile Creek Trailhead and attempted to run up the trail to get away.

The officers pursued Ashley, despite being injured, and eventually arrested him.

Both officers were treated for leg injuries, the district attorney's office said.

During a search of Ashley's vehicle, investigators found 37 grams of methamphetamine and small amounts of LSD and heroin, according to the district attorney's office. A blood test showed Ashley was under the influence of marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamines at the time of driving, the district attorney's office continued.

“My office is grateful to our law enforcement members who are exposed to dangers like this every day,” said District Attorney Heidi McCollum. “The Frisco and Summit County communities will be safer with Mr. Ashley behind bars.”

Ashley was sentenced to 12 years for two second-degree assault on a peace officer charges and two years for vehicular eluding, totaling to 14 years in prison. He also received a 30-day jail sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.