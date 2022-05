In a lengthy meeting on Monday night that lasted until nearly midnight, the Budget Committee gave its approval to nearly all of the county government’s budget for the nest fiscal year. The only parts of the budget that the committee has yet to approve are the sports and recreation fund and the school department budget. The sports and recreation fund was rejected by the committee because the budget contained one position which had not been authorized. The school budget has not been approved because the Carter County School Board did not approve it at its meeting last Thursday. The motion to approve it failed to get a second.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO