Music

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky

By Ian Cohen
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If it helps anyone distinguish Porridge Radio among the UK’s thriving nation-state of young, verbose, and ambitious post-punk bands, Dana Margolin would prefer if you compared them to nu-metal or emo: “They’re as cringe as me,” she jokes in a press release. Whereas their peers emote through cryptic metaphors, wry wordplay,...

Liss and Nilüfer Yanya Share New Song “Boys in Movies”: Listen

The Danish band Liss have shared a new song from their forthcoming debut album I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same. The record, out June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, was recorded before the death of frontman Søren Holm. The latest single, after “Country Fuckboy” and “Exist,” is called “Boys in Movies,” and it’s a collaboration with Nilüfer Yanya. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Braxe + Falcon Detail EP, Share New Song “Elevation”: Listen

Back in March, the French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon came together to release two singles under the banner Braxe + Falcon. The musicians have now released another new single and shared the details of their debut EP. The new song is called “Elevation” and it’ll appear on the duo’s Step by Step EP, which comes out digitally on June 24 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. Listen to “Elevation,” featuring Los Angeles musician Sunni Colón, below.
RETAIL
LIVE A LITTLE

Sam Gendel is at the vanguard of what might be called the Adult Swim-ification of jazz. Like the late night cable block, which has its own formidable music history, the saxophonist’s compositions are both glitchy and luxurious, written for sporadic, needy attention spans raised on the internet. Almost ambient and always restless, Gendel’s music has roots in hip-hop, forefronting boom-bap beats more often than triplets or free-jazz clatter. His approach coolly rejects candlelit supper clubs and university classrooms; his videos are irreverent, funny, and disjunctive with the genre’s ordinary contexts, featuring the composer cruising in a lowrider or eating a banana. As one fawning YouTube user commented, “This is so avant-garde that it’s circled right around and become a sketch show skit.”
MUSIC
“UW4GM”

A faint piano enters early on “UW4GM,” the latest song from London artist Joviale. The melodic line evokes Grouper’s aching, solitary music, drawing on a deep sense of isolation within just a few spare notes. The one-off single “UW4GM” steps away from the guitar-based folk of last year’s Hurricane Belle EP, embracing a softer palette of quiet percussion and radiant, humming synths. “This song came to me like a spell,” Joviale said about the songwriting process, describing it as a “little light during last year’s lonely and everlasting winter lockdown.” They slowly build that incantatory atmosphere with delicate, multi-tracked vocals. “What you say could kill you in an instant,” they sing over the tinkling piano and drums, slipping into a mantra-like melody to offer words of encouragement: “Open your heart/Let your guard down.” Joviale knows being vulnerable can come with a cost, but that doesn’t mean intimacy has to be intimidating. It’s a message that becomes gently reassuring in Joviale’s peaceful voice.
MUSIC
Face the Wall

What happens when homespun synth-pop outgrows the bedroom? In Jordana Nye’s case, the cozy, lo-fi harmonies of her early Bandcamp tapes seemed to bloom in a hundred directions at once. Her 2020 breakthrough Something to Say to You played like a sampler, mapping possible futures in stylish electro-pop, earnest piano ballads, or fuzzy experimentation. Just 19 upon the album’s release, the Maryland native flashed unassuming brilliance as a producer and songwriter, mastering a breadth of styles without committing herself to any of them.
MUSIC
“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
MUSIC
New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
MOVIES
Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
Sudan Archives Shares Video for New Song “Selfish Soul”: Watch

Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new song “Selfish Soul.” She wrote the song with Dexter Story and Ben Dickey. In the Trey Lyons–directed clip, Sudan Archives plays her violin upside down on a pole and standing on a roof and dances in the mud with her girlfriends. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
MUSIC
The Echoing Shell

Dean Spunt and John Wiese have spent their careers pushing and prodding at punk music from different angles. As one half of No Age, Spunt imbues old-school punk rock with the sublime, layering his Ramones-y songs with shimmering walls of distortion until they become heavenly, larger-than-life anthems. Wiese takes an uglier path, creating harsh noise under his own name and churning out teeth-gnashing grindcore with his shapeshifting group Sissy Spacek. Though their approaches may differ, both artists have found invigorating ways to toy with the limits of their genres, reconfiguring them into beautiful, bizarre new shapes and becoming godfathers of L.A. DIY in the process.
RETAIL
Santigold Shares Video for New Song “High Priestess”: Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song (as dangerous as that sounds). My buddy Ray Brady and I started working on something, trying to add in all the elements that made sense, kicks, subs, new wave synths. Boys Noize ended up bringing something super cool that really built the song and made me get even more excited about it. It was coming along quickly, until it wasn’t. The punk rock energy, the angst, that I wanted to come across wasn’t quite there. I tried adding guitar and a live drum kit, and that was a big red buzzer “X.” I ended up tagging in Psymun (Simon Christensen) who brought in Ryan Olson, and they brought the final missing element. The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock. They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.
MUSIC
A Legacy of Rentals

Jimmy Webb was taking a solitary drive when he came up with the idea for “Wichita Lineman,” one of the loneliest, most romantic songs in the history of pop music. As the young songwriter watched endless phone lines passing along the highway, he noticed a lone figure working among them and considered what might be going through his head, way up among the clouds. “Look there’s this great soul, and there’s this great aching, and this great loneliness inside this person and we’re all like that,” Webb reflected decades later. “We all have this capacity for these huge feelings.”
MUSIC
West Kensington

Memory, place, and the ways they intertwine are recurring themes in Mary Lattimore’s music. The harpist’s titles often allude to the places she holds dear, like Wawa, a mid-Atlantic convenience store chain known for its cheap hoagies. “I’ve always loved romantic melancholia in music,” she told 15 Questions, pinpointing her favorite musical qualities as “lush, deluxe with a little nostalgia and some inexplicable sadness.” On West Kensington, she teams up with guitarist Paul Sukeena to continue to explore the ways that music can bring the past to life. Spinning outward from short, looping melodies that offer ample space for reflection, their music is tinged with a dreamlike haze.
RETAIL
Listen to Ciggy Blacc’s “Kompa”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
MUSIC
Adia Victoria Releases New Song to Benefit Carolina Abortion Fund: Listen

Adia Victoria has released a B-side from her latest album A Southern Gothic. Proceeds from “In the Pines”—which is available exclusively on Bandcamp—will benefit the Carolina Abortion Fund. “The song centers the stories of those who fall victim to the ideologies of emotionally stunted men,” Victoria said of the track in press materials. “I dedicate ‘In the Pines’ to every teenage girl who is desperately scratching at the walls of ideological imprisonment.” Find her full statement, as well as the new track, below.
CAROLINA, WV
Listen to JUNECINEMA’s “Don’t Forget”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. JUNECINEMA are Charlotte, NC’s June! (fka Shawn May) and New York’s Jay Cinema. The two rappers have released solid stuff individually, and they make boom bap magic when they work together. “Don’t Forget,” a recent single, is a perfect example of their style. Over a laid back beat from pis.i, they adroitly trade verses back and forth. Jay Cinema’s flow is precise and light, and he nimbly pairs his pithy bars about getting stuck in his own head with the R&B-inflected production. June!’s gravelly flow befits his tough lines about rising above the bullshit and walking his own path. They earn all the grit they’ve got.
CHARLOTTE, NC
