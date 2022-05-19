ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE A LITTLE

By Daniel Felsenthal
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Gendel is at the vanguard of what might be called the Adult Swim-ification of jazz. Like the late night cable block, which has its own formidable music history, the saxophonist’s compositions are both glitchy and luxurious, written for sporadic, needy attention spans raised on the internet. Almost ambient and always...

Pitchfork

“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
Pitchfork

Communion

Growing up, Sister Ray’s Ella Coyes never spoke Michif, the language of their Métis heritage. Through colonization and devaluation, the language and many Métis traditions are endangered now. But what Coyes did have to link them to their culture was music. The Métis fiddle tradition and its accompanying jigs, passed down through generations, were the earliest musical expressions that Coyes ever felt connected to. In a 2018 interview, they said it taught them to value music as a communal celebration rather than a place of authority. In writing their own music, a style of indie folk more comparable to Big Thief than to traditional fiddle music, they explained, “That I didn’t feel silenced [is a celebration]. It gave me a lot of power that I had lost.”
Pitchfork

Liss and Nilüfer Yanya Share New Song “Boys in Movies”: Listen

The Danish band Liss have shared a new song from their forthcoming debut album I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same. The record, out June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, was recorded before the death of frontman Søren Holm. The latest single, after “Country Fuckboy” and “Exist,” is called “Boys in Movies,” and it’s a collaboration with Nilüfer Yanya. Listen to it below.
Pitchfork

Braxe + Falcon Detail EP, Share New Song “Elevation”: Listen

Back in March, the French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon came together to release two singles under the banner Braxe + Falcon. The musicians have now released another new single and shared the details of their debut EP. The new song is called “Elevation” and it’ll appear on the duo’s Step by Step EP, which comes out digitally on June 24 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. Listen to “Elevation,” featuring Los Angeles musician Sunni Colón, below.
Pitchfork

Stromae Breaks Down His Music Videos: Watch

Pitchfork’s latest video stars Belgian musician Stromae, who provides behind-the-scenes insights and details as he breaks down some of his most popular music videos. Stromae’s videos, which are typically made in collaboration with his brother, the artistic director Luc Van Haver, often eschew straightforward simplicity in favor of elaborately layered concepts. On “Papaoutai,” a track about absent fathers, simply not casting a father was, as he says, “too obvious, too easy.” Instead, Stromae himself posed as a mannequin in the video, working with French choreographer Marion Motin to create a series of fantastic sequences where, as a child dances with the Stromae-mannequin, “we don’t even know if it’s a dream.”
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
Pitchfork

Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
Pitchfork

Sudan Archives Shares Video for New Song “Selfish Soul”: Watch

Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new song “Selfish Soul.” She wrote the song with Dexter Story and Ben Dickey. In the Trey Lyons–directed clip, Sudan Archives plays her violin upside down on a pole and standing on a roof and dances in the mud with her girlfriends. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Covers Album Melt Away, Share New Video for “Darlin’”: Watch

She & Him, the duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have announced a new album of Brian Wilson and Beach Boys covers. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson is out July 22 via Fantasy, and it features Wilson himself on their version of “Do It Again.” First up is their rendition of “Darlin’” off 1967’s Wild Honey; watch the video below. The duo will also head out on tour singing these songs.
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Delivers Commencement Speech for NYU Class of 2022: Watch

Today (May 18), Taylor Swift received her Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from New York University. She also delivered the commencement speech for the graduating class of 2022. Swift joked in her speech, “I’m… 90% sure the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called ‘22.’” Elsewhere in the speech, Swift touched on her career, facing backlash, being “cringe” (and why that’s OK), the challenges the students will face after graduation, how she feels to be a doctor (on paper), and more. Watch Swift’s speech and find the full text below.
Pitchfork

Entitled

At the beginning of his career, Hodgy was an able foil. Odd Future was a collective full of rap hellions intent on pushing boundaries as often as they pushed clothing covered in cats, but even within that hectic framework, Hodgy’s voice was always recognizable. The higher register of his voice stuck out next to the deeper rasps of Tyler, The Creator and Domo Genesis, giving each verse a sense of urgency, even if his bars weren’t particularly impressive. Much of the thrill of verses like his Tumblr-referencing breakthrough on “Sandwitches” or the first lines of “Loaded”—a standout from he and producer Left Brain’s duo MellowHype—came from the slickness of his words, how they’d contrast with the richer timbres of his collaborators or the spacey beats of the production.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

