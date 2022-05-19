ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing up, Sister Ray's Ella Coyes never spoke Michif, the language of their Métis heritage. Through colonization and devaluation, the language and many Métis traditions are endangered now. But what Coyes did have to link them to their culture was music. The Métis fiddle tradition and its accompanying jigs, passed down...

Pitchfork

Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“UW4GM”

A faint piano enters early on “UW4GM,” the latest song from London artist Joviale. The melodic line evokes Grouper’s aching, solitary music, drawing on a deep sense of isolation within just a few spare notes. The one-off single “UW4GM” steps away from the guitar-based folk of last year’s Hurricane Belle EP, embracing a softer palette of quiet percussion and radiant, humming synths. “This song came to me like a spell,” Joviale said about the songwriting process, describing it as a “little light during last year’s lonely and everlasting winter lockdown.” They slowly build that incantatory atmosphere with delicate, multi-tracked vocals. “What you say could kill you in an instant,” they sing over the tinkling piano and drums, slipping into a mantra-like melody to offer words of encouragement: “Open your heart/Let your guard down.” Joviale knows being vulnerable can come with a cost, but that doesn’t mean intimacy has to be intimidating. It’s a message that becomes gently reassuring in Joviale’s peaceful voice.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Preacher’s Daughter

Ethel Cain’s relationship with pop is nearly as complicated as her relationship with God. Inspired by her restrictive upbringing in a rural Southern Baptist community, the songwriter Hayden Anhedönia, born in Tallahassee and now based in Alabama, introduced her stage persona on her breakout EP, 2021’s Inbred. In its songs, she presented herself as a kind of American gothic Lana Del Rey, with a flair for lurid prose about hateful sex and violent impulses. Split between dreamy, contemporary pop and brutalist, witchy dirges, the EP left uncertain whether Cain, then 23, was setting out for cult stardom or actual stardom. At times, like the opening single “Michelle Pfeiffer,” she seemed to be campaigning for total TikTok saturation; at others she sounded as if she might retreat permanently back into the woods.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

LIVE A LITTLE

Sam Gendel is at the vanguard of what might be called the Adult Swim-ification of jazz. Like the late night cable block, which has its own formidable music history, the saxophonist’s compositions are both glitchy and luxurious, written for sporadic, needy attention spans raised on the internet. Almost ambient and always restless, Gendel’s music has roots in hip-hop, forefronting boom-bap beats more often than triplets or free-jazz clatter. His approach coolly rejects candlelit supper clubs and university classrooms; his videos are irreverent, funny, and disjunctive with the genre’s ordinary contexts, featuring the composer cruising in a lowrider or eating a banana. As one fawning YouTube user commented, “This is so avant-garde that it’s circled right around and become a sketch show skit.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communion#Big Thief
Pitchfork

Entitled

At the beginning of his career, Hodgy was an able foil. Odd Future was a collective full of rap hellions intent on pushing boundaries as often as they pushed clothing covered in cats, but even within that hectic framework, Hodgy’s voice was always recognizable. The higher register of his voice stuck out next to the deeper rasps of Tyler, The Creator and Domo Genesis, giving each verse a sense of urgency, even if his bars weren’t particularly impressive. Much of the thrill of verses like his Tumblr-referencing breakthrough on “Sandwitches” or the first lines of “Loaded”—a standout from he and producer Left Brain’s duo MellowHype—came from the slickness of his words, how they’d contrast with the richer timbres of his collaborators or the spacey beats of the production.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“This Hell”

At the beginning of her new song “This Hell,” Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—“Don’t know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it”—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: “This hell is better with you.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Sudan Archives Shares Video for New Song “Selfish Soul”: Watch

Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new song “Selfish Soul.” She wrote the song with Dexter Story and Ben Dickey. In the Trey Lyons–directed clip, Sudan Archives plays her violin upside down on a pole and standing on a roof and dances in the mud with her girlfriends. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Liss and Nilüfer Yanya Share New Song “Boys in Movies”: Listen

The Danish band Liss have shared a new song from their forthcoming debut album I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same. The record, out June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, was recorded before the death of frontman Søren Holm. The latest single, after “Country Fuckboy” and “Exist,” is called “Boys in Movies,” and it’s a collaboration with Nilüfer Yanya. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Bones”

“Bones,” the third single off Soccer Mommy’s upcoming Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever, pulls us into Sophie Allison’s slow-burning heartbreak. “I feel the bones of how we used to be,” Allison murmurs, reflecting on the tacit unraveling of a relationship. By the end of the song, scuzzy ’90s guitars and gentle drums creep slowly into screeching, blown-out hysterics. And when they finally ebb away, we are taken right back to the calm of its beginning, reminding us of how things once were.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Ciggy Blacc’s “Kompa”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Santigold Shares Video for New Song “High Priestess”: Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn’t have anything in mind for a topic, I just knew I wanted to do a sort of rap punk song (as dangerous as that sounds). My buddy Ray Brady and I started working on something, trying to add in all the elements that made sense, kicks, subs, new wave synths. Boys Noize ended up bringing something super cool that really built the song and made me get even more excited about it. It was coming along quickly, until it wasn’t. The punk rock energy, the angst, that I wanted to come across wasn’t quite there. I tried adding guitar and a live drum kit, and that was a big red buzzer “X.” I ended up tagging in Psymun (Simon Christensen) who brought in Ryan Olson, and they brought the final missing element. The energy I was looking for couldn’t be the old version of punk rock, it had to be the future sound of punk rock. They brought the angst, the push and pull that was missing, but it was very fresh sounding and totally unexpected. It all came together in a way I could never have imagined when we started, but it was exactly what I set out to make. I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

A Legacy of Rentals

Jimmy Webb was taking a solitary drive when he came up with the idea for “Wichita Lineman,” one of the loneliest, most romantic songs in the history of pop music. As the young songwriter watched endless phone lines passing along the highway, he noticed a lone figure working among them and considered what might be going through his head, way up among the clouds. “Look there’s this great soul, and there’s this great aching, and this great loneliness inside this person and we’re all like that,” Webb reflected decades later. “We all have this capacity for these huge feelings.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork to Host Livestream Panel About the Future of Jazz

Pitchfork is hosting a panel next week about jazz artists pushing the genre forward, in conjunction with the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. The livestreamed conversation will feature Cécile McLorin Salvant, Samora Pinderhughes, and Jen Shyu, with Pitchfork staff writer Allison Hussey moderating. It happens on Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern. Tune in live via Pitchfork’s homepage or on YouTube.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Angel Olsen’s New Song “Through the Fires”

Angel Olsen has released the third single from her forthcoming album Big Time. After “All the Good Times” and the title song, the singer-songwriter has shared “Through the Fires.” It comes with a lyric video shot by Angela Ricciardi. Watch below. Olsen explained in a statement:...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega’s songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” presented a vision as rounded as Dylan’s or Aretha Franklin’s: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album’s worth of unreleased material, I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it’s a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could’ve been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Stromae Breaks Down His Music Videos: Watch

Pitchfork’s latest video stars Belgian musician Stromae, who provides behind-the-scenes insights and details as he breaks down some of his most popular music videos. Stromae’s videos, which are typically made in collaboration with his brother, the artistic director Luc Van Haver, often eschew straightforward simplicity in favor of elaborately layered concepts. On “Papaoutai,” a track about absent fathers, simply not casting a father was, as he says, “too obvious, too easy.” Instead, Stromae himself posed as a mannequin in the video, working with French choreographer Marion Motin to create a series of fantastic sequences where, as a child dances with the Stromae-mannequin, “we don’t even know if it’s a dream.”
MUSIC
