WATCH: Hillcats outslug Red Sox in Wednesday night matchup

ROANOKE, Va. – The 38th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament wrapped up Sunday at Roanoke Country Club and had a few Roanoke natives battling for a championship. In the Girls 14 and Under division, Alisa Davidova and Ashnoor Kaur entered atop the leaderboard. We knew that the margin for error would be thin for each golfer if they wanted to win it all. Kaur started the day with back-to-back bogey’s and would have a total of 8 on the day. That’s two more than Alisa Davidova’s six and it proved to make all the difference. Davidova would end with a round three score of 75, +8 for the tournament to win the title. Kaur would finish as runner-up at +6 for the weekend.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO