(Shenandoah) -- The Iowa Elks Lodge has announced their annual essay contest winners, with one being named right here in KMAland. Shenandoah 6th grader Landyn Kimbro won with his essay about Americanism and "What the Flag Means to Me." The state-wide essay contest is sponsored by the Iowa Elks, and has gone on for several years now. Kimbro and Elks Lodge Member Curtis Osborn spoke with KMA about the essay and judging process. At first Kimbro says he wasn't sure about submitting a story, but was glad that he did in the end.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO