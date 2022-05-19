UPDATE: 5 injured in Kettering crash

Kettering Crash

KETTERING — Five people were injured in a crash in Kettering Wednesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of West Dorothy Lane and Big Hill Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Kettering Police said five people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Police said one vehicle involved did catch on fire after the crash. The Kettering Fire Department was able to quickly put out the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more.

