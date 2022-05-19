ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Officials searching for missing boater from Vero Beach

By Scott Sutton, Monica Magalhaes, Meghan McRoberts
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AHkz_0fj2eSVu00

Officials are searching for a boater after his vessel was found in Melbourne on Wednesday evening.

Dale Allan Hossfield, 68, left his residence in Vero Beach around 10:30 a.m. to pick up his boat from dry storage in a Fort Pierce marina and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that Hossfield left from the Fort Pierce Inlet at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard then received a report at 5:45 p.m. that a 29-foot boat had washed ashore with the engines still running on Melbourne Beach.

The Coast Guard said they are using the following assets in the search:

  • Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Station Fort Pierce 45-foot response boat
  • Station Port Canaveral 45-foot response boat
  • Coast Guard Cutter Manowar boat crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Ibis boat crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack boat crew
  • Coast Guard Auxilary Saber-14 aircrew

Other agencies involved in the search include the Florida Fish and Wildlife and Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts spoke with Hossfield's niece, who said the situation is incredibly strange.

She said her uncle fishes all the time and didn't have any health issues that would keep him from fishing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hossfield, contact Coast Guard Miami's command center at 305-535-4472.

Comments / 6

comatoast
5d ago

pray they find him. lost my husband in a boating accident, took 4 months to find him. it's a horrible situation.

Reply(4)
5
Related
cbs12.com

Woman caught in food truck explosion remains in critical condition

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida seafood festival in Indian River County was rocked by an explosion last Saturday morning, and a woman was left in critical condition. According to Vero Beach police, a food truck exploded at just before 9 a.m. as the event was just about to start at Riverside Park.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Melbourne, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Melbourne Beach, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
click orlando

Florida man accused of blowing up mailbox over landscaping payment

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Brevard County man is accused of blowing up the mailbox of a landscaping customer over a dispute about payment. The county sheriff’s office arrested Petr Dusek, 29, on Friday. [TRENDING: Jif peanut butter recalled over potential salmonella contamination | Florida lottery winner discovers...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Take a day trip to Martin County, for scenic routes, wild savannas, seaside eateries and other surprises

Martin County is like a fun-sized candy bar – not nearly as huge as its southern neighbor Palm Beach County, yet chock-full of good stuff in an easy-to-consume package.  Thanks to its petiteness (just over 500 square miles compared with Palm Beach’s 2,000), you can explore many of Martin's treasures in three hours of driving...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boater#The Coast Guard#Dolphin#Coast Guard Cutter Ibis#Hossfie
cbs12.com

Murder suspect from Palm Beach County captured after chase on I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A chase and crash on I-95 in Martin County ended with the capture of a man wanted for a murder in Riviera Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted video of the aftermath. It showed a man crawling from the wrecked vehicle with deputies from several jurisdictions looking on with their guns drawn.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 23, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants In Indian River County – Part 2

If you are just joining us on this 2-part article series, CLICK HERE to read part 1 first, then click on the link at the bottom of part 1 to come back here and read part 2. Now let’s dive right into part 2 and check out these new places and see what I had to eat!
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: May 23

Francesco (Frank) Zappia Sr of Vero Beach FL passed into Eternal Life at home in the arms of his loving wife on May 18th. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, brother, Dominick (Sylvia), sister Cathy Welsh (Jerry), and brother-in-law Scott (Debbie). His father, Sam Zappia, mother, Mary Romeo and brother, Anthony predeceased him.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Two Vero Beach women struck, killed by taxi in San Francisco

Two Vero Beach women died after being struck by a taxi cab in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at 3rd and Mission streets in the South of Market neighborhood. According to San Francisco police, the taxi was involved in a collision with a...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy