Academy Sports + Outdoors treats local athletes to shopping spree

One thousand dollars.

That's how much Academy Sports + Outdoors gave as a surprise gift to the Tallahassee Police Athletic League Wednesday.

That's after giving $500 for coaching essentials and providing 15 TPAL youth athletes with $100 each for a shopping spree.

Those athletes got to shop alongside officers and FAMU athletes for new gear.

This is the second time this year Academy Sports + Outdoors has given free shopping sprees.

More sprees are planned in the future.