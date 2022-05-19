ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Academy Sports + Outdoors treats local athletes to shopping spree

By WTXL Staff Reports
 6 days ago
One thousand dollars.

That's how much Academy Sports + Outdoors gave as a surprise gift to the Tallahassee Police Athletic League Wednesday.

That's after giving $500 for coaching essentials and providing 15 TPAL youth athletes with $100 each for a shopping spree.

Those athletes got to shop alongside officers and FAMU athletes for new gear.

This is the second time this year Academy Sports + Outdoors has given free shopping sprees.

More sprees are planned in the future.

WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee Urban League partners with Publix to provide summer work for students

The Tallahassee Urban League is teaming up with Publix Supermarkets to give teenagers in Leon County something positive to focus on this Summer. The Urban League said giving summer jobs to high school students will not only give them a paying job, but it'll also keep them busy. Something positive they hope will help reduce the amount of violence happening in some Tallahassee communities.
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

