Bishop Heelan scores 10 goals in region quarterfinal win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The group overseeing the construction of Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center is giving us an update on that project. The LEC Authority Board met with construction company representatives to go over the next steps for the project, which is already nearly $10 million over budget. The chairman of that board says during the construction phase oversight meetings like this are very important.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO