Bishop Heelan scores 10 goals in region quarterfinal win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team defeated West Sioux 10-0 in the substate semifinal match of the Class 1A bracket. Mia Conley led the way for the Lady Crusaders, scoring three goals in the first five minutes of the game. Bishop Heelan advances to the...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan defeated Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 2-0 Monday night in the Class 2A Region 1 semifinal. The Crusaders advance to the region final where they will meet Spencer Wednesday evening.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 29 minutes and 55 seconds into the Sioux City Bandits contest against the Salina Liberty, finally, there were points put on the board in terms of a Liberty field goal. But after that, the Liberty took advantage of two Bandits mis-plays on kick returns and...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is still celebrating its latest title-winning team. Monday, May 23rd, there was a celebration at the Tyson Events Center, following the Musketeers' Clark Cup triumph Saturday night. The team showed off the Clark Cup trophy Sunday night at the X's game, ahead of...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Tuesday was the last day of school for some in Siouxland and one school celebrated that with a party. Lewis and Clark Elementary in South Sioux City had an outdoor fun day featuring dozens of activities with kids being introduced to things they can do outside all summer.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City has ordered 820 seats to be installed at Lewis and Clark Park. In April, the Explorers owner threatened to move the team if the city wouldn't pay to replace the seats in the stadium. Due to current backups in the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Since 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act, otherwise known as the ADA, has been working to prevent discrimination against individuals with any kind of disabilities. This goes for any situation such as the workplace, in the community and in the sports world. The ADA requires...
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — It's going to be a cloudy, chilly, and rainy start to the week in Siouxland. Temperatures will be cool to begin with today, with highs reaching the low 60s, and once the rain starts temperatures will tumble. Rain will start in southern Siouxland in the...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of local kids will be safer this summer thanks to one safety campaign. Opportunities Unlimited is doing their annual bike helmet giveaway to area second graders as part of the "Got a Brain? Get a Helmet" campaign. The giveaway is funded in part by...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council passed a motion to construct playground equipment in the park on the corner of 14th and Ingleside Ave. Thompson Park was removed from that area due to street work, but it will be brought back, with a new park. The new...
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa company is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. Food and Safety expects there to be additional...
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating probation. Fawsia Geire is wanted for violating her probation for aggravated domestic assault. Geire is 28-years-old, 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. If you have any information about Fawsia Geire, please...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The group overseeing the construction of Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center is giving us an update on that project. The LEC Authority Board met with construction company representatives to go over the next steps for the project, which is already nearly $10 million over budget. The chairman of that board says during the construction phase oversight meetings like this are very important.
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A high-speed chase through northeast Nebraska ends with a man facing felony charges in two counties. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Nathaniel Gnewuch of Norfolk was spotted by a deputy in Stanton spinning a pickup and then driving recklessly around some grain bins.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In June of 2021, a malfunction of a backup battery system caused a fire in the IHOP on Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Smoke damaged the whole interior of the restaurant and now almost a year later they were able to reopen their doors. Everything...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Joe Rarrat, owner of My Jeweler in Sioux City noticed a trend recently of people coming in to get a gold piece of jewelry appraised. "They were checking for values. Well, two of the bracelets, identical bracelets were both just brass," Rarrat said. Countless people,...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's newest medical facility is now open. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new UnityPoint Health family medicine clinic and urgent care facility in the Marketplace Shopping Center on Hamilton Blvd. on May 23rd. The clinic was converted from part of the...
WAYNE, Neb. — UPDATE: Family members and friends are remembering a beloved pilot who was killed Friday night near the Wayne, Nebraska airport where the MayDay STOL Drag Races were being held. Family members say 45-year-old Thomas Dafoe from California died doing what he loved to do. Dafoe crashed...
STORM LAKE, Iowa — An 8-year-old boy was injured last Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. Storm Lake Police say that on May 18th, just after 7:00 p.m., they were called for a report of a child hit by a car while riding a bike in the area of East 3rd and Roberts St.
Comments / 0