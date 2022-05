MISSOULA — For the first time in a long time, Elise Stearns has enjoyed a healthy and truly full year of racing. Stearns benefited off that newfound health to send her track and field career to new heights as a member of Big Sky Conference and national running powerhouse Northern Arizona. It all came together for the former Missoula Hellgate Class AA team champ and all-state runner just a few weeks ago at the Big Sky outdoor championships in Pocatello, Idaho, with a gold in the 1,500 and a bronze in the 5K.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO