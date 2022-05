A 14-year-old female is missing, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate her. Detectives say, Jessica Reyes, 14, was last seen at around 3:15 p.m., Saturday, May 21, near the 6000 block of Northwest 57th Street in Tamarac. Reyes was last seen wearing beige biker shorts and a black shirt. She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO