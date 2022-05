DULUTH, MN – After a nearly two year process, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota held a grand opening of its new facility in Morgan Park to better help children, youth, and families. The 3.3 million dollar facility was made possible through several community donors and replaces the much smaller one at the same location that has been used since the early 1970s. The larger facility allows for a more warming and caring atmosphere, additional programs and opportunities, and also more partnerships with families and the community.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO