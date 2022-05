BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO