Portland, OR

Portland Thorns draw Washington Spirit 1-1 in physical, top-tier NWSL matchup

By Ryan Clarke
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
In a hard-fought, physical matchup of two of the NWSL’s top teams, the Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit drew 1-1 on Wednesday...

The Oregonian

Tanner Smith, Oregon baseball on hot streak entering Pac-12 tournament

Oregon enters the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament in as advantageous a position as possible for the No. 4 seed. The Ducks (35-21, 18-12 Pac-12) are coming off sweeping No. 5 seed Arizona (35-21, 16-14) and will face the Wildcats again in the opening game of the conference tournament at Scottsdale Stadium on Wednesday (9 a.m., Pac-12 Network). UO will also play either top-seeded Stanford or No. 8 seed Arizona State, both of which it beat during regular season road series.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers shut down by Philadelphia Union in 2-0 home defeat; coach Giovanni Savarese rumored to be joining Venezia

In a showcase of one of Major League Soccer’s top defensive sides, the Philadelphia Union locked down the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday night at Providence Park. “A frustrating result,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said. “What differentiated this game from one team to the other is Philadelphia scored two goals, and we couldn’t find the net. We have created chances, but at the end of the day, they took advantage of the two or three moments that they had. Philly is a difficult team to play against. If you don’t have a constant energy, they never stop. Credit to them to the fact they found two goals that was the decisive separation for them.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Eager Oregon State Beavers Isaac Hodgins, football teammates use NIL rules to form a yard service business

Isaac Hodgins likes physical labor. Last summer, the Oregon State defensive end went through Craigslist looking for people who needed help with yard work or farming. Same with OSU teammates Logan Horton and Jake Overman. Horton, a junior running back, used to deliver food for DoorDash and Instacart, but with soaring gas prices, it didn’t pencil out.
CORVALLIS, OR
Rhian Wilkinson
The Oregonian

Todd Jukkala steps down after leading Tualatin boys basketball to state gold

Just months after leading the Tualatin boys basketball team to a 26-2 record and its first state championship, Todd Jukkala is stepping down from the Timberwolves. Jukkala’s departure was first reported by OSAAtoday. He told the Oregonian/OregonLive that he is moving away from the basketball program to have more time to spend with family.
The Oregonian

Grand Central embraces new ownership structure driven by purpose, not profits

A Pacific Northwest-based bakery chain will no longer be privately owned by family and longtime employees. Instead, Grand Central Bakery announced that it will create a “perpetual purpose trust,” a new type of corporate structure that confers shares in a company not to individual owners but to a mission. Under this structure, company officials said, the bakery will aim to work toward upholding principles, not profit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Catlin Gabel sweeps Class 4A/3A/2A/1A tennis team titles

The Catlin Gabel Eagles came close to winning the state girls tennis title in 2019. The Eagles reached the summit in 2022. Led by a second-place finish from senior Lola Diaz Gonzalez in singles, the Eagles took home the state title in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A in competition at Oregon State University that ended Saturday. The Eagles finished with 15 points, followed by Oregon Episcopal in second place and Klamath Union in third.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Art for Portland’s sake

For 24 years, I’ve walked Portland streets. Many of those years were spent working downtown and discovering joyful surprises: when 108 life-size cow statues were strewn across the city; when Pianos in the Park treated you to a concerto at lunch; when I waited for a bus on a cold winter night and found myself surrounded by jubilant Santas; when I watched a group of hesitant, stiff office workers practice their “Thriller” routine in Holladay Park as they conspired to spring a flash mob for a Halloween treat.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon gas prices continue to soar above $5, setting new records daily

Oregon gas prices continue to skyrocket. The state average hit $5.16 on Tuesday, climbing 10 cents from the previous week’s record. Oregon hit an average of $5 per gallon for the first time last week. The national average reached $4.60 on Tuesday, a new record and an 8-cent jump over last week. And in Portland, the average price for a gallon of gas is now $5.23, a 10-cent increase over last week.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

