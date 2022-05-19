FIU to build Cat 6 simulator

Hurricanes are a powerful force of nature with which Florida Keys residents are very familiar. Nearly five years ago, Hurricane Irma served as a fresh reminder of the severity and destruction when it made landfall in the Lower Keys on Sept. 10, 2017, as a Category 4 storm.

Considering the impact these storms have on the entire Sunshine State, researchers from Florida International University are trying to better understand them, especially at their higher intensity.

FIU is spearheading an ambitious project: A $12.8 million partnership with the National Science Foundation to design a large, national testing facility capable of generating artificial winds of up to 200 mph, as well as 20-foot storm surge, with the goal to test the ability of buildings and other infrastructure systems to withstand a so-called Category 6 hurricane. The university already has a facility, the Wall of Wind, capable of generating winds at the lower end of Category 5 strength, which is currently the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.

“What we’re trying to do is get a major-sized, full-scale testing facility that would allow us to combine wind surge and wave effects against structures, telephone poles and electric grid systems,” said Richard Olson, director of the Extreme Events Institute at FIU.

The university earned a four-year grant from the foundation in January. Following the next four years, which will consist of designing the building, more questions will need to be answered, including funding sources and construction location.

Arindam Gan Chowdury, professor of engineering and principal investigator of the project, envisions a mass arrangement of 24 fans, measuring 40 feet tall and 60 feet wide, which would be placed along one end of a 200-foot-long wave basin. All of the gadgets needed to test the impact of wind and waves on a test structure would also be available inside of the facility if plans were to proceed.

All hands are on deck in an effort to develop the facility, which would be named the National Full-Scale Testing Infrastructure for Community Hardening in Extreme Surge, Wind and Wave Events (NICHE), as eight universities and one corporation have offered their resources to officially partner with the NSF and FIU, including Colorado State, University of Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Notre Dame, Stanford and Wayne State, along with Aerolab, a manufacturer of wind tunnels.

However, before plans could proceed, careful considerations must be made in the project’s current form, which is the design and prototype stage.

“This is not an end result. They’re doing a design and prototype, so all of that has to be successful before we move forward,” Olson said.

The FIU Extreme Events Institute already operates experiments out of the Natural Hazards Engineering Research Institute Wall of Wind Facility, which is located on the school’s campus. The Wall of Wind has created quite the impact, with experiment results having been applied to the Florida Building Code.

The 8,000-square-foot warehouse-style building, funded by the National Science Foundation, features a 12-fan system measuring 14 feet wide and 20 feet tall. One dozen yellow fans totaling 8,400-hp and 15,000 pounds crank wind speeds up to 157 mph, which is the Category 5 threshold. The facility contains several other amenities, including a control center and rain generation system.

Olson expects the Category 6 facility to provide a more complete hurricane simulation.

“The most important facet of this design and prototype is that it will integrate wind, storm surge and wave action. The whole idea is to get all of the hurricane components together. You’ve got to have it all integrated so you can see the mutually reinforcing effects and simulate a realistic hurricane,” he said.

Scientists will first create a prototype that could potentially include two fans overlooking a small reservoir. Data collected from the prototype, computer models and real-life storms will then be used for the final design.

After a design is agreed upon by all parties, the next step is to build the facility, which would likely resemble an enlarged version of FIU’s Wall of Wind.

The facility, which could be unveiled by 2030, would likely provide a lasting impact for the future.

“The advantage of this project, and hopefully this eventual facility, is that it will give coastal areas a much more realistic testing of homes and infrastructure. The Keys are a scary, perfect example of a low-lying coastal area subject to hurricanes with major storm surge. I can’t think of a more relevant place for this kind of research project,” Olson said.

