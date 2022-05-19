County says yes to land swap but no to KOTS proposal and senior center

The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday agreed to move forward with swapping the county-owned Higgs Beach park for the City of Key West-owned Hawk Missile site, but shot down using the historic Diesel Plant on Truman Waterfront in Key West as a senior center and resisted allowing the City of Key West to temporarily use the Bayshore Manor senior living center on Stock Island for a homeless shelter.

The County Commission, at its May 18 meeting, did agree to budget $425,000 from its general fund to apply for an $850,000 state grant to subsidize free transportation service between the City of Key West and Stock island.

Monroe County and the City of Key West have been in active discussions about swapping the city-owned Hawk Missile site for county-owned Higgs Beach, allowing the city to use the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center for a homeless shelter and partnering on the renovation of the historic Diesel Plant at the Truman Waterfront in Key West.

The county and the city started discussing the Hawk Missile site-Higgs Beach land swap about two months ago. The county needs the Hawk Missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport so it can conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk Missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said. Strickland has called the proposal “a win-win.”

The city would not only inherit the beach park, but the revenues from Salute restaurant there and a beach concession, which generates more than $9,000 a month.

The county commissioners agreed to move forward on the land swap without any discussion, and county staff will put together the legal documents to swap the two properties.

A majority of the County Commission and county staff did not support allowing the City of Key West to use the former Bayshore Manor as a temporary home for KOTS (Keys Overnight Shelter) while it builds a new shelter at its current site on College Road on Stock Island. The construction could take at least 18 months to complete and construction could start in December or January.

The county-owned Bayshore Manor senior citizen living facility has been used to house the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office equipment since the county shut down Bayshore Manor last year and moved the residents to a facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West, owned by the Key West Housing Authority.

The county has been working on plans to move the Supervisor of Elections Office from Whitehead Street in Key West to Bayshore Manor on College Road in Stock Island. Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin addressed the County Commission on Wednesday and spoke in favor of moving the office to Bayshore Manor.

The city is requesting using Bayshore Manor for a KOTS facility while the construction is underway. Only County Commissioner Craig Cates, who represents Key West, supported the idea. Cates reminded his fellow commissioners about the issues the city had when it did not have a homeless shelter and homeless people were living in city parks and along the Bridle Path outside the airport.

Commissioners agreed to continue to work with the City of Key West on locating a temporary location for KOTS.

After being told the renovating the old brick Diesel Plant in Key West for a senior recreation center would cost $12 million, the commission shot down the proposal. The County Commission and staff agreed to try to locate other buildings to lease or buy for a senior center in the Key West area.

The commission agreed to budget $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant to bring free car or transportation service between Stock Island and Key West.

The goal of the free car service is to reduce the number of cars on the road and alleviate traffic, said Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s strategic plan.

The county is considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in Islamorada since November 2018. A representative of Freebee, Jason Speigel, attended the meeting and gave a presentation about the company’s services and answered questions by the commission, Matthews said.

The commission voted in budgeting the funds because the deadline for the grant is two days after the meeting, Matthews said. The county can withdraw the application and not spend the $425,000 if the commission chooses to not subsidize the proposal.

One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island, Matthews said.

The proposal has evolved since it was first discussed at last month’s Monroe County Commission meeting, Matthews said.

The county is also considering offering a free “micro” transit system that would connect people on Stock Island to a transportation hub, where the riders would then catch a shuttle or some other form of transportation into Key West, according to Matthews.

Michael Olanoff, a Key West-based taxi cab driver, spoke against the proposal, saying the county would only be adding more vehicles to local roads and it’s a “duplication of services.” He called it a “waste of taxpayer money.”

A representative of the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Monroe County also spoke against the proposal, questioning whether it’s the best use of taxpayer money and concerns about riders using the transportation service for illegal purposes such as drug dealing. If finally approved, the service would be available 24 hours a day.

tohara@keysnews.com