Village OKs charter school’s four new classrooms

The Treasure Village Montessori School will add four new modular classrooms to install on site after seeking and gaining the Islamorada Village Council’s approval of a major conditional use permit.

“The education of the people of this community is extremely important,” Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal said. “We are living in a time of limitations — parking being one of those limitations. We’re never going to solve that, but hopefully in the future, it doesn’t get any worse. When it was purchased, parking wasn’t taken into consideration.”

To address parking, the free pre-K-8 public charter school across the highway from Founders Park, proposed a parking agreement with the neighboring Pelican Plaza but back-stepped on that idea.

“To not further encroach on the neighborhood, they will stick with the parking on site,” said Ty Harris, a land use attorney representing the school.

The process for the school to install the modular classrooms has been ongoing, but the pace has quickened with the approach of hurricane season.

“This adventure started last July with the invitation to acquire four new classrooms,” said Harris, who is also the village’s former planning director. “The purpose of the four classrooms is to not add additional students to the campus. The purpose of the classrooms is to actually give a permanent home to the arts. Right now, if you are taking art or music, it’s on a cart, which means, the poor teacher has to take it from room to room. There is not a permanent home for those classes to take place.

“It started out as a Monroe County (School District) process, became a building plan process, then became a site plan process, and then became a major conditional use process. It’s been a little bit of a challenge.”

TVMS, based on its A-rating and success, could increase its student body, yet it hasn’t, according to Harris.

“Two-hundred twenty feels like the right number. It’s the sweet spot for the school and that is why they voluntarily agreed to that condition in the new MCU (permit application),” he said.

Planning Director Daniel Gulizio asked the council to grant staff the “flexibility” to finalize the conditions, site plan and landscaping plan.

Mayor Pete Bacheler made a motion to approve the permit. The motion passed 4-0. Councilman David Webb was absent from the meeting.

