Monroe County, FL

Woman arrested on child neglect charge

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
 6 days ago

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old Florida City woman earlier this week after an infant was reportedly found improperly secured in a car the woman was driving that crashed into concrete barriers on U.S. 1.

The 2-month-old child was taken to Homestead Hospital and did not appear to suffer serious injuries, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt..

Janny De La Caridad Delgado-Hernandez was charged with child neglect and was cited for speeding, careless driving, child not belted properly in a child seat, driving at night with a learner’s permit as well as other license violations, Linhardt said.

Deputy Richard Rodriguez observed a northbound Ford Focus traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone at approximately 1 a.m. at Mile Marker 107 on Monday, May 16. Deputy Rodriguez went to make a traffic stop when the Ford violently veered to the right, striking the blue concrete barrier on the right shoulder. The Ford then traveled to the left side of the lane and struck the barrier on the other side, according to Linhardt.

The Ford came to stop in the middle of the lane. The airbags were deployed and heavy smoke was coming from the engine and the interior. Deputy Rodriguez observed two female occupants — a 30-year-old female passenger and the driver, later identified as Delgado-Hernandez, Linhardt said.

Deputy Rodriguez then heard a baby crying loudly and found the infant on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, Linhardt said. Deputy Rodriguez immediately called for Monroe County Fire Rescue. The deputy also observed the baby car seat was placed incorrectly in the vehicle with a seat belt running over the car seat and not through the proper car seat restraint handles. He also observed the seat belts were not properly secured, Linhardt said.

Deputy Jason Farr arrived as backup and cared for the infant until paramedics and firefighters arrived. The passenger and the infant were taken to Homestead Hospital. Neither appeared to suffer serious injuries, Linhardt said.

Delgado-Hernandez was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where she was medically cleared and then taken to jail, according to Linhardt.

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

