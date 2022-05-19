King tides flooding some streets, intersections

Spring and a full moon mean that the water standing in some streets and intersections is salt water.

Known as king tides, these tides sometimes cause ocean water to flow up through storm drains and into low-lying areas across the island.

Motorists are warned to avoid driving through them, as the salt water is corrosive.

Current tides don’t appear as high as others experienced in Key West, as the full moon begins to wane.

Motorists should also take care to avoid driving wakes of tidal water up into yards or residences.