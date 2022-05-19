Correction
A story in the Paradise section of The Key West Citizen on Wednesday, May 18, misspelled the last name of musician Channing Lynn Griggs. The Citizen regrets the error.
A story in the Paradise section of The Key West Citizen on Wednesday, May 18, misspelled the last name of musician Channing Lynn Griggs. The Citizen regrets the error.
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0