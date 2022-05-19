Suspect shot, killed by HPD officers after crash, chase in NE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday released body cam video of a shooting last month that killed a 29-year-old man. The video may be disturbing to watch and contains violent scenes. You can view the videos on the HPD YouTube page. Officers said they saw a man,...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday released body cam video of a shooting that wounded a police officer outside a southeast Houston gas station earlier this month. On May 4, officers pulled over a man later identified as Jimmy Bryan, 23, in the 14300 block of the...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teen Saturday night. Editorial note: The above video is from the original story. Raymond Young, 44, is wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old after a dozens of shots were fired in the...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is hoping the public can help them identify several people who they believe could be responsible for multiple aggravated robberies. HPD investigators said one incident happened on March 31 around 4 a.m. at a store in the 800 block of Lathrop...
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered after a possibly related shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police arrived to a scene at E. 36th Street around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday after a call was received about a shooting. Police say they found a large...
HOUSTON — It was a scary morning for some window washers who got stuck while working on a downtown Houston high-rise. Several of the workers were on the 50th floor of the building at 1100 Louisiana at the time, according to the Houston Fire Department. An HFD captain at...
HOUSTON — Melanie Mendoza was 8 years old when she was taken unresponsive to a Houston hospital in 2020 where doctors declared her dead. The hospital called Houston police because Melanie’s little body was covered in injuries and bruises and she weighed only 29 pounds. An autopsy showed...
HOUSTON — Multiple main lanes of SH-146 near West Main in Baytown are closed after a heavy truck crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble...
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was among eight people airlifted to the hospital this weekend, according to reports. Another 30 people were transported by ambulance. The annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend took place Saturday at Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula. The event usually leads...
ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch is asking for assistance in locating a popular agriculture teacher from Alvin who has been missing since Thursday. Craig Kettler, 49, was last heard from leaving a youth livestock arena near the 600 block of County Road 351 on the evening of May 19.
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Detectives across the country are turning to the League City Police Department for help solving cold cases. “This is the last Hail Mary option for people," said Amber Lasala, an evidence technician at LCPD. “This is why I came to forensics. This is why I do crime scene."
HOUSTON — The FBI released new data showing a disturbing trend in active shooter incidents in the United States. The data shows there was a 52.5% increase in active shootings from 2020 to 2021. It also noted a 96.8% increase since 2017. The report found there were 61 active...
HOUSTON — Is there a right or a wrong way for parents to talk to their children about school shootings?. What should a parent say? How should a parent answer their child's questions?. KHOU 11 reporter Lauren Talarico spoke with Dr. Marni Axelrad, a pediatric psychologist and clinic chief...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Hours before the polls were scheduled to close for the Texas primary runoff, the Harris County Republican Party filed an emergency lawsuit to stop the way the Harris County's election administrator planned to deliver Tuesday's election results. EDITOR'S NOTE: Earlier we reported the Texas Supreme...
HOUSTON — Houston's Tom Bass Park will be unveiling a statue of George Floyd on Wednesday. The statute, created by sculptor Adrienne Rison-Isom, is called "Conversation with George." It will depict Floyd seated at an outdoor table, welcoming everyone of all races and ethnic backgrounds, to have a seat and join him.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Mother nature caused some election day delays at two Harris County voting locations, according to county election and party officials. At the Kingwood Community Center, the Republican party presiding judge said a midday power surge rendered some equipment inoperable. One of two controllers, the machines...
HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections? That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below. Results for the races we're following will start to...
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Andrew Rinehart with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
Comments / 0