New York City, NY

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stops 24 in Game 1 loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Shesterkin stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Carolina. Shesterkin was sharp in Game...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4. Rantanen sealed the victory with two seconds left in the third period, with the win extending the Avalanche's series lead to 3-1. This was Rantanen's first goal in eight playoff games, and he's added nine helpers, 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating. In the second round, he's picked up a goal and four helpers in four outings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Slated for precautionary MRI

Ward will receive an MRI on his shoulder and neck area Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Ward has missed the last two games after colliding with the outfield wall Friday, and he said Sunday that he's still experiencing some weakness in his right shoulder. However, he said that Monday's MRI is precautionary, and he's optimistic that he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Rangers.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Heat-Celtics: Erik Spoelstra says Payton Pritchard's Game 3 foul on Jimmy Butler 'was not a basketball play'

The Miami Heat survived Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals agains the Boston Celtics, but just barely. Miami managed to build a 26-point lead, but it evaporated over the course of the second half in part because the Heat were playing at less than full strength. Star forward Jimmy Butler had to sit out the final two quarters due to knee inflammation.
MIAMI, FL
City
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: On bench again

Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Taylor Motter: Returned to Triple-A

Motter was returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Motter joined the Reds for their three-game series in Toronto this past weekend after four players were placed on the restricted list Friday. He appeared in two games while going 1-for-6 at the dish. With Cincinnati returning to the United States and getting all of the players back from the restricted list in advance of its four-game series with the Cubs that begins Monday, Motter will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster in addition to the 40-man rosters.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Sebastian Aho
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Returns to minors

Ashcraft returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Ashcraft was one of four players who joined the Reds for their weekend series in Toronto, replacing a group of players who evidently couldn't cross the border into Canada due to their decision not to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. Ashcraft got the chance to start Sunday and allowed two runs over 4.1 innings during his MLB debut. He'll return to Louisville for now with the team back on the American side of the border.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Lands on injured list

Vogelbach was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 29-year-old started Monday after missing three straight games with an injury to his lower body, and he's now sidelined by a hamstring injury. Vogelbach will be eligible to return June 3, though it's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined. Michael Chavis is likely to see increased playing time during his absence.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Headed back to Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Due to a May 17 doubleheader with the Mets, the Cardinals temporarily moved to a six-man rotation, which allowed Liberatore to receive his first call-up to the big leagues earlier in the weekend. He made his MLB debut Saturday, starting in the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Pirates while allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings. Even if he fared better against Pittsburgh, Liberatore likely still would have been headed back to the minors, as the Cardinals will move back to a five-man rotation during the upcoming week. The Cardinals have a doubleheader coming up June 4 in Chicago against the Cubs, so Liberatore could be an option to get called up and make another spot start that day if the St. Louis rotation remains intact prior to the twin bill.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Scratched from lineup

LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles for undisclosed reasons. LeMahieu was on the bench Monday but was originally supposed to lead off and play third base Tuesday. Aaron Hicks will jump up into the leadoff spot in his absence, while Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup at the hot corner. Whether LeMahieu is dealing with anything which could develop into a long-term absence is not yet clear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Angel Rondon: Optioned after long-relief outing

The Cardinals optioned Rondon to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Rondon's demotion comes one day after he was called up from Memphis to provide St. Louis with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates. The 24-year-old right-hander ended up seeing more usage than expected in the Cardinals' 18-4 win, as he was needed in long relief after starter Steven Matz lasted just four pitches before checking out of the contest due to a shoulder injury. Rondon proceeded to strike out four while blanking the Pirates over five innings en route to collecting his first career MLB win. Matz is set to undergo an MRI on Monday and could wind up on the injured list, but at least for the short term, the Cardinals decided that Rondon's spot on the active roster was better used for another player. Even if Matz's shoulder issue results in an IL stint, the Cardinals won't need to replace him in the rotation until May 30, at which point Rondon or Matthew Liberatore could be called up from Triple-A if needed to fill in as St. Louis' fifth starter.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Heads to bench

Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Sosa will take a seat after he went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates. Though Sosa was the Cardinals' starting shortstop for the final two games in Pittsburgh, he's expected to fill a utility role moving forward with Tommy Edman shifting over to shortstop to open up the keystone for rookie Nolan Gorman.
MLB
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Lasts only four pitches in start

Matz was removed from his start Sunday against the Pirates in the first inning due to an apparent hip injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz threw just four pitches before he departed after he appeared to hurt his midsection while facing his first batter of the day, Ke'Bryan Hayes. Angel Rondon came out of the bullpen to strike out Hayes and will now be on tap for a long-relief outing on the heels of Matz's early departure. The Cardinals will likely evaluate Matz over the next day or two before determining if he's fit to make his next start. St. Louis has an off day coming up Wednesday, so the team would be able to get by with a four-man rotation until May 30, if necessary.
MLB

