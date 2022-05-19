ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Drew Smyly: Surrenders three runs in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smyly (1-5) took the loss during Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph diplomatic in discussing Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' QB competition

As expected, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph fielded questions about Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett during Pittsburgh's first day of OTAs. Both quarterbacks provided diplomatic answers regarding Pickett, who will compete with both players this summer to become Ben Roethlisberger's initial successor. Trubisky, a former first-round pick for the Bears...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Steelers GM search: Team will choose from these six candidates after concluding interview process, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their general manger interviews and will choose Kevin Colbert's successor from the group of six candidates who received second interviews, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the six candidates who received second interviews. Four of the candidates were external, while two candidates are currently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
Drew Smyly
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: More healing needed before swinging

Tatis (wrist) underwent a bone scan Tuesday which revealed more healing is required before being cleared to swing a bat, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis has been taking part in light field work, but he's not yet able to play catch or swing a bat. The 23-year-old is expected to receive another bone scan "sooner rather than later," but it's clear his return to full baseball activities won't happen in the immediate future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Pirates
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes on IL with triceps strain

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right triceps strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but it's not an encouraging diagnosis for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020. With that in mind, Clevinger could end up spending more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf, as the Padres are likely to ease him back slowly even if the triceps strain proves to be a minor concern. After opening the past week in a bullpen role, MacKenzie Gore will start Sunday's game against the Giants and could effectively replace Clevinger if the Padres opt to maintain a five-man rotation. If the Padres elect to go with a six-man setup, Nick Martinez could also recapture a starting role while Clevinger is out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Throwing bullpens

Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL

