Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Stops 27 in Game 1 loss

The Cardinals optioned Rondon to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Rondon's demotion comes one day after he was called up from Memphis to provide St. Louis with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates. The 24-year-old right-hander ended up seeing more usage than expected in the Cardinals' 18-4 win, as he was needed in long relief after starter Steven Matz lasted just four pitches before checking out of the contest due to a shoulder injury. Rondon proceeded to strike out four while blanking the Pirates over five innings en route to collecting his first career MLB win. Matz is set to undergo an MRI on Monday and could wind up on the injured list, but at least for the short term, the Cardinals decided that Rondon's spot on the active roster was better used for another player. Even if Matz's shoulder issue results in an IL stint, the Cardinals won't need to replace him in the rotation until May 30, at which point Rondon or Matthew Liberatore could be called up from Triple-A if needed to fill in as St. Louis' fifth starter.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO