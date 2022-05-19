Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Wind and Low Humidity Continues through Wednesday Morning .Breezy northerly wind combined with low relative humidity will continue areas of critical fire weather conditions today through Wednesday morning. Strongest wind expected today along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Strongest wind expected today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 25 to 45 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into the Coastal Range foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

