I just checked on my two children, asleep in their beds. They’re both under 10, and I’m fretting about the fact that one has a sore throat, the other asthma and a bad cough. Earlier today, they came home from school, full of chatter about their day. In America, there are parents exactly like me, with one crucial difference – they’re not tucking their kids into bed. They’re mourning them. The news from Uvalde elementary school in Texas tonight is unthinkable. At least 19 children between the ages of five and 11 – the same age as my kids –...

UVALDE, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO