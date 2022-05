GIBSON CITY – As Seth Kollross put it, “everyone” was Colin Bane’s friend. Bane, a 17-year-old Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior and starter on the Fisher/GCMS soccer team who died in an automobile accident in McLean County last Wednesday, could make friends with many peers around his area, including Payton Darling, who is in his junior year at Fisher High School.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO