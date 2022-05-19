Meet Sumter County's new school superintendent, Dr. William Wright

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Family and friends came together Monday night to offer prayer and condolences to the family of Winston Hunter. The 6-year-old was shot and killed at his Woodford Home on May 13. “Winston and his death were not the wakeup call. Winston and his life were...
SUMTER, S.C. — The U.S. Senior Open tees off June 23-26 at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Throughout the country, there are 33 sites which are hosting qualifiers for this major and one of those sites is in Sumter. The Quixote Club hosted a Monday qualifier...
LATTA, S.C. — The Gray Collegiate Academy softball made a statement in game one of the state championship series. The War Eagles travelled to Dillon County and dominated Latta 7-0 on the Vikings' home field. Game two of the series is Wednesday in Cayce and GCA can record the...
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A Bishopville woman celebrated a major milestone on Sunday when she turned 100 years old. Her family shared the news that Gladys Harris had just celebrated the special day with a party. According to her granddaughter Alexis Harris, Gladys said that her secret to a long...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill and Adidas have announced a brand new basketball event coming to the area. It's called the 3 Stripe Select event and Rock Hill will host the championship over multiple years. The event will showcase the talents of elite high school players at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The stars were out Monday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center as the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame inducted the classes of 2020 and 2022. There was no class of 2021 due to the pandemic which is the reason the induction ceremonies were last held in 2019.
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — by Kelli Savia, DO, Lexington Family Practice White Knoll. Many people take vitamins or supplements for their general health or to help with weight loss, mood, strength and other conditions. Q. Are there any vitamins or supplements you recommend your patients take at different stages...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Brandt Belk of the University of South Carolina baseball team was named to the All-Southeastern Conference second team while freshman Michael Braswell was selected to the SEC's All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced the day before the start of the SEC Tournament.
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson softball program has made great strides since beginning competition in 2020. That inaugural season was cut short due to the pandemic so it wasn't until 2021 when Clemson played a full season and the team earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. In 2022,...
