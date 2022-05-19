Neshoba Central blasts East Central 14-4 to capture unprecedented 9th-straight MHSAA Softball Championship

HATTIESBURG — The Lady Rockets from Neshoba Central are self-admitted sore losers.

So it’s a good thing they never do it on the biggest stage.

The Rockets soared past East Central Wednesday night, winning 14-4 in five innings to capture an unprecedented ninth-straight MHSAA Class 5A State Championship. Many of the players on the team were a part of the undefeated basketball state championship team that claimed the title just two months ago.

“We’re lucky to have the type of athletes we have,” Neshoba Central coach Zach Sanders said. “They work hard every day, they do everything you ask them to do. It’s whatever coach wants. All of our female athletes, they don’t know anything about losing. They hate it, and they love to win.”

The Rockets (31-3) put the finishing touches on another championship season much in the same way they have throughout their incredible run — with authority.

Maya Willis went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs and Mauhree Jones went 2-for-3 with two singles and drove in four runs, including the two runs that ended the game by 10-run rule.

The Rockets led it 5-0 after the first inning, 7-1 after the third and 10-4 after the fourth.

“We’re sore losers, for sure,” Willis said, laughing. “(Getting those runs early in the game) just makes it a lot easier on our pitcher, giving her some room in case she misses her spots, and it really makes it easier on everyone.”

Lanayah Henry pitched all 12 innings in the series and picked up the win in both games. In Wednesday’s finale, she gave up three runs over five innings on six hits, striking out two without issuing a walk. She hit 4-for-5 at the plate with a walk and three RBIs in the series, and was named series MVP.

“It feels great to have that weight off our shoulders,” Henry said. “You don’t want to be the team that lets the streak end.”

It’s hard to put the program’s success into perspective, but let’s try. This group of seniors — Hamaya Fielder, Tenly Grisham, Heather Nicholson and Annalise Bell — has only experienced five losses in the last four high school seasons. They went 32-0 as juniors, 11-0 in a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 and 33-2 in their freshmen year.

When Northwest Rankin defeated the Rockets 2-0 back on March 19, it ended a winning streak that lasted 1,058 days going back to a 5-2 loss on May 26, 2019.

“It means a lot to keep that legacy going,” Willis said. “Trying to continue it is really hard. It takes a lot of work, but we get through it.”

The loss was just the ninth of the season for East Central (23-9). Baleigh Tullos led the Hornets with two doubles and two runs scored. Kailee Lawson singled and drove in a pair of runs.