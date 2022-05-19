'GreedFall 2: The Dying World' coming to consoles, PC in 2024

May 18 (UPI) -- Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders announced Wednesday that its action role-playing video game GreedFall 2: The Dying World is set to launch in 2024 for PC and consoles.

The highly anticipated sequel will take place three years after the events of the first GreedFall game. Players will control a native of Teer Fradee -- the first game's island setting -- who is captured and transported to the continent of Gacane.

"We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders," Nacon CEO Alain Falc said in a statement. "Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love.

"We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action, and fantasy."

Much like 2019's first GreedFall title, players can solve problems using diplomacy or aggression. Spiders also promised that GreedFall 2 has new mechanics and more tactical combat.

"While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it," Spiders founder and director Jehanne Rousseau said. "In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments.

"They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."

While GreedFall 2 is expected to release on consoles in 2024, it remains unclear whether the RPG will ship on last-gen consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.