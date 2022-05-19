ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Preview: Lynx at Aces

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Lynx (1-4) travel to Las Vegas to face the Aces (4-1) on Thursday night for another Commissioner’s Cup Matchup. Minnesota is coming off their first win of the season against Los...

The Associated Press

Plum, Young spark Las Vegas to 100-80 romp over Phoenix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

WNBA fantasy and betting tips for Friday

Line: Sun (-15.5) Money line: Sun (-1100), Fever (+700) Fantasy need to know: The Fever rank 11th in offensive rating (93.9), ninth in defensive rating (101.2) and excel when it comes to rebounding. They grab 38.5 rebounds per game, the most in the WNBA. NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell are must-starts, but monitor Smith's ankle injury after she sat out Tuesday night. Queen Egbo (58.4% available) is a quality option if you are looking for streamers. She has averaged 22.2 fantasy points per game.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Jones scores 19, Sun beat Fever 94-85 for third straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut (3-1), which put six players in double figures. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman finished with 10.
The Associated Press

Watson closes in on PGA Championship lead before late fade

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — It’s been a long time since Bubba Watson contended for the PGA Championship. And he was right there for a while on Saturday. An up-and-down third round at blustery Southern Hills put Watson tantalizingly close to the lead until he faded late with some trouble finding fairways and greens over the back nine. A putter that was razor sharp in a round of 63 on Saturday blunted down the back stretch.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas comes on late, beats Oregon to clinch spot in Fayetteville Regional Final

Rain in Fayetteville played havoc for a good chunk of the afternoon of Arkansas’ semifinal game against Oregon from Bogle Park on Saturday. When it finally cleared, the teams seemed a bit off-put. It wasn’t until the home team dropped six runs in the sixth to break a zero-zero tie and ultimately come away with a win, 6-2, to book a spot in the Regional Final on Sunday. Arkansas had just one hit through five innings. Oregon pitcher Makenna Kliethermes was untouchable. But Danielle Gibson and Hannah Gammill knocked back-to-back singles to start the sixth. Linnie Malkin and Kacie Hoffman followed with back-to-back home runs and Kliethermes was quickly finished. Hannah McEwen added a two-run double as insurance later in the inning. Oregon made things interesting in the seventh with a one-out, two-run home run from Tehya Bird, but Chenise Delce retired the next two batters to finish her complete game. Arkansas now has two opportunities to clinch the Regional on Sunday. A single win will book their spot in the Super Regionals, which will also be in Fayetteville the following weekend.
